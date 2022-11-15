Bio

David Wilke joined Hazelden Betty Ford in 2020, bringing 20 years of leadership experience in non-profit and health care philanthropy. He is responsible for planning and management of Hazelden Betty Ford's comprehensive campaign, as well as leading major and principal gift fundraising efforts by connecting with philanthropic investors across the country to advance the mission. He most recently served as Chief Development Officer for Loyola Medicine, securing philanthropic support for a leading academic health system in Chicago. David previously led philanthropic operations for the Presence Health Foundation, the philanthropic arm of a 12-hospital, comprehensive health system based in Illinois. David is actively involved with the Association for Healthcare Philanthropy, serving as vice chair of the Standards Committee. David has been recognized as a Fellow of the Association for Healthcare Philanthropy and a Certified Fundraising Executive. He earned a bachelor's degree from Northwestern University and an MBA from the University of Illinois.