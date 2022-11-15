Bio

Eliana Leve, LCSW, MA, CASAC, has over 25 years of work experience in substance use disorder treatment and recovery services in private and not-for-profit settings. She has over 20 years of progressive leadership responsibilities with results that include: improving program performance; raising program utilization by increasing admission, attendance and retention; enhancing linkages with referring agencies, integration with mental health, primary care, supportive housing, and family services; and facilitating system transformation regarding medication assisted treatment. She has implemented training programs in evidence-based practices to increase employee satisfaction and patient engagement.

Eliana began her career in Israel in the late '80s, pioneering the development of the first therapeutic community for individuals struggling with addiction. After moving to New York in the early '90s, she began in the private sector, developing, managing and sustaining outpatient substance use disorder treatment services. She has experience with all aspects of outpatient services, from intake, to intensive outpatient, co-occurring treatment and recovery support services. In 2005, she transitioned into the non-profit sector, filling leadership positions in clinic, hospital, residential and community-based settings. Her leadership has focused on creating work environments that support personal growth, sense of community, and shared values and mission for all stake holders involved.

Eliana received her undergraduate degree in Theater Studies from Hebrew University, Jerusalem; her Masters degree in Drama Therapy from New York University; her Masters in Social Work from Hunter College School of Social Work, New York; and her CASAC certification from the New York State Office of Alcohol and Substance Abuse Services.