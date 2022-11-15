Bio

Heidi Wallace is a Master Addictions Counselor who specializes in the treatment of individuals with chronic and severe addiction. She is the executive director for Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation for the Pacific Northwest. She earned her bachelor's degree at the University of Montana and her master's degree in counseling psychology with an emphasis on addictions, at Lewis and Clark College. Wallace has worked in both residential and outpatient treatment settings as well as private practice for over 20 years. She has co-authored an article on Motivational Interviewing for an addiction text.