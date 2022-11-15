Bio

Joe Jaksha comes to Hazelden Betty Ford with a strong background in the publishing and content industry. For the past 15 years, he served in a variety of senior leadership positions, including vice president of Product Development and Editorial at Thomson Reuters, an international source of information for businesses and professionals.

As Hazelden Publishing celebrates 60 years as the leading publisher of prevention, intervention, addiction recovery and self-help resources in 2014, the organization is grateful to have Joe in this important role. As Publisher, he will work with the dedicated team of professionals to provide customers with a wide range of innovative, evidence-based media and service solutions to help youth and adults recognize, understand and overcome substance abuse, addiction and closely related issues.

Jaksha worked in Thomson Reuters' St. Paul, Washington, DC and Zurich, Switzerland offices, and he has specific expertise in the areas of developing and executing content-centric business strategies that impact and open new markets and opportunities.

Jaksha earned his bachelor's degree in Business Administration, Finance and Marketing at the University of Minnesota, and his law degree from the University of Minnesota Law School.