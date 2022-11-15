Bio

Joseph Skrajewski, MA, is the National Director of Business Development – healthcare solutions at the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation. This strategic role expands efforts, initiatives and opportunities in healthcare and involves developing expansive relationships and business models that innovatively propel the organization and substance use disorder field forward.

As the former executive director of Medical and Professional Education for Hazelden Betty Ford, Skrajewski oversaw the organization's efforts to equip professionals across multiple fields with the knowledge, insight and tools to recognize and respond to the challenges of alcohol and other drug addiction.

He led the Foundation's Summer Institute for Medical Students (SIMS), Professionals in Residence (PIR), and Addiction Medicine Fellowship programs, while also overseeing program design, development and medical education partnerships. The Foundation's educational programs for medical students and professionals involve intensive, weeklong on-campus opportunities where participants shadow clinicians and patients alike to learn about addiction, treatment and recovery.

Skrajewski was instrumental in developing the first-ever online addiction education program for medical students, CARE: Course on Addiction and Recovery Education, which was created in collaboration with MedU, the American Society of Addiction Medicine, and the Treatment Research Institute.

A national thought leader on addiction education for professionals, Skrajewski has collaborated on many successful initiatives involving the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP), National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA), National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism (NIAAA), Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), American Society of Addiction Medicine (ASAM), and the American College of Academic Addiction Medicine (ACAAM). He has presented all over the world on numerous topics related to addiction and recovery.

Skrajewski holds faculty positions as an adjunct clinical instructor of Family Medicine at the University of Southern California Keck School of Medicine, in addition to holding faculty positions at Loma Linda University School of Medicine, and the University of California Riverside School of Medicine. He has served on the board of the Desert Chapter of the California Association of Marriage and Family Therapists and the Advisory Panel of the Peter G. Dodge Foundation.

A person in long-term recovery from addiction, Skrajewski worked on Wall Street before entering the fields of psychology, education and health care.