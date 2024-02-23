Bio

Dr. Katie Washington Cole joined the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation Chicago office as medical director in 2023. In her role, she supports the Chicago site in the care of patients in our outpatient continuum of care, including Day Treatment, Intensive Outpatient and Continuing Care programs.

Dr. Washington Cole completed medical school and a PhD in Social and Behavioral Sciences in Public Health at the Johns Hopkins University. She completed general adult psychiatry residency at the University of Chicago and addiction psychiatry fellowship at the University of Illinois-Chicago.

She has treated substance use and other psychiatric disorders in many settings including inpatient hospitals, psychiatric continuity clinics, federally qualified health centers, community mental health programs, mobile treatment units and in the Veteran Affairs Medical Center in Chicago.

She has extensive experience integrating pharmacotherapy and psychotherapy to improve outcomes for patients with substance use and other psychiatric disorders. She previously served as a Public Psychiatry Fellow for the American Psychiatric Association, including work with the Council on Addiction Psychiatry.