Bio

Kris Van Hoof, MA, is the vice president of professional education and continuum solutions, (PECS), a strategic growth department for Hazelden Publishing, an operating division of the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation. Van Hoof supervises the areas of innovative service development and delivery, currently focused on professional systems consultation and workforce development. This includes programmatic training for professionals responsible for developing strategic partnerships and new business opportunities, as well those responsible to deliver effective, evidence-based prevention, intervention, treatment and recovery services.

Van Hoof has worked for Hazelden for 29 years, serving in the roles of trainer, director of training, director of prevention, executive director of media ventures, general manager for Hazelden's Publishing division, executive director of content innovations and management and executive director of professional education solutions.