Bio

Lauren Fish, LCSW, CSADC, is the director of services at Hazelden Betty Ford in Chicago. She has over 16 years of experience in the behavioral health field with a background in program management and service delivery. Prior to joining HBF in 2018, Lauren worked to develop various workplace safety and healthcare initiatives at an international publishing company. Previously, Lauren was the Clinical Manager at a 215 bed correctional treatment facility where she led efforts to create more comprehensive addiction treatment and recovery services for residents. Lauren has been called upon to develop programs and trainings aimed to educate around mental health, addiction, and the provision of individualized treatment needs. In the past, she worked in community mental health care where she created and supervised an outreach program for immigrants in underserved areas. Lauren received undergraduate degrees in Political Science and Sociology from the University of Michigan and a Master of Social Work (MSW) from The Ohio State University. She is a Licensed Clinical Social Worker and Licensed Supervisory Chemical Dependency Counselor. Lauren is certified by the U.S. Department of Justice as a Prison Rape Elimination Act (PREA) auditor and has conducted independent audits at county, state and federal correctional facilities.