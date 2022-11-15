Bio

Moira A. McGinley serves as Chief Transformation Officer for Hazelden Betty Ford. She is responsible for planning, growing and executing the comprehensive fundraising strategy and leads the organization's initiatives to create an enduring culture for philanthropy. McGinley joined Hazelden Betty Ford in 2018, bringing more than 20 years of progressive fundraising experience to her leadership post. Prior to joining our executive team, McGinley worked for Presence Health of Chicago where she oversaw fundraising for the organization’s more than 150 hospitals, senior service facilities, other care sites and university. McGinley is actively involved in the Association for Healthcare Philanthropy, speaking at numerous international conferences with a focus on the fundraising process, physician engagement and board member impact. She holds a bachelor's degree from DePauw University.