Samantha Pauley, LPC, LMFT, MAC

Bio

Samantha Pauley is a licensed professional therapist, marriage and family therapist and holds a masters in addiction counseling. Samantha earned two bachelor degrees in Communication Studies and Psychology for the University of Idaho and her master’s degree in counseling psychology with emphasis in addiction from Lewis and Clark College. Samantha has worked in the addiction treatment industry since early 2007 and is committed to supporting individuals, families and systems, in the health and healing from the disease of addiction. Prior to joining the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation, Samantha oversaw a family program at a youth residential addiction treatment center in Portland, OR. Since joining the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation in 2010, Samantha has been an addiction counselor at the Newberg residential site, managed the partial hospitalization units at Newberg and has been managing the Beaverton outpatient location since 2015. Samantha continues to grow outpatient services within Oregon and as the National Virtual Service Director, she is also focused on expanding telehealth services across the nation and contributing to the evolution of the treatment industry through a telehealth platform. Samantha is passionate about increasing treatment accessibility and improving treatment excellence.