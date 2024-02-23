Bio

Teresa L. Jackson, MD, DFASAM is the California Medical Director for the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation including the Betty Ford Center in Rancho Mirage, CA. She serves as faculty for the Eisenhower Health/Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation Addiction Medicine fellowship and enjoys teaching. Dr. Jackson has worked in Arizona, Washington, and California in both the inpatient and outpatient settings. She serves on the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation withdrawal management protocols and medications committee and is part of the team responsible for evaluating and treating health care providers at the Betty Ford Center. Dr. Jackson’s treating philosophy emphasizes kindness and support for patients with substance use disorders, advocating for harm reduction, and medications for the treatment of substance use disorders.

Dr. Jackson currently serves on the ASAM Board as the Region VIII Director and previously served on the Washington Society of Addiction Medicine. She is the current chair of the Membership Council. The Membership Council has expended student membership and introduced a program to retain early career physicians. She is also a member of the Ethics committee, and the Give Hope Now Task Force dedicated to fundraising for ASAM. She earned both her Doctor of Medicine and Bachelor of Science from the University of Arizona. In her personal time, she enjoys running, triathlons, and alpine skiing. Dr. Jackson lives in the beautiful desert of California with her husband and two dogs.