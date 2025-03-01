Helping a loved one who is facing substance use disorder—commonly known as addiction—is a challenging process to navigate. While each person and circumstance is unique, building a path toward healing requires compassion, clear boundaries, consistency and community.

As a chronic condition that affects the brain, behavior and decision making, and often impacts the entire family system, substance use struggles are nobody's fault.

What does healthy support look like?

Research shows that when families are involved, recovery outcomes improve. You can have a positive influence on your loved one's recovery by:

Educating yourself to have respectful conversations about treatment

Creating healthy boundaries

Encouraging professional care

We understand that taking the first step toward supporting someone struggling with addiction isn't easy. It's normal to experience shame related to addiction in your family. That's why an important first step is reaching out for support and education through professional family programs and support groups such as:

Family Services Educational Videos

Family Programs

Individual and Family Coaching

Family Support Groups

Twelve Step Family Support Groups (such as Al-Anon)

CRAFT-based Family Support Groups

SMART Recovery Family and Friends Meetings

And more

When a loved one isn't ready to accept help, it's natural to feel doubt or hesitation in moving forward. But with the guidance of a professional, there are skills you can learn to continue engaging and encouraging help seeking.

If you're unsure if your loved one is addicted, start here with information on the signs and symptoms.