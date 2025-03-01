Reviewed by:
Amy Anderson, MA, MS, LADC
Helping a loved one who is facing substance use disorder—commonly known as addiction—is a challenging process to navigate. While each person and circumstance is unique, building a path toward healing requires compassion, clear boundaries, consistency and community.
As a chronic condition that affects the brain, behavior and decision making, and often impacts the entire family system, substance use struggles are nobody's fault.
Research shows that when families are involved, recovery outcomes improve. You can have a positive influence on your loved one's recovery by:
We understand that taking the first step toward supporting someone struggling with addiction isn't easy. It's normal to experience shame related to addiction in your family. That's why an important first step is reaching out for support and education through professional family programs and support groups such as:
When a loved one isn't ready to accept help, it's natural to feel doubt or hesitation in moving forward. But with the guidance of a professional, there are skills you can learn to continue engaging and encouraging help seeking.
If you're unsure if your loved one is addicted, start here with information on the signs and symptoms.
When families search for how to help a loved one with addiction, the focus is often on the person who is struggling with substance use. However, addiction reshapes and impacts the entire family experience.
Substance use disorder often creates:
A 2025 research report by the Journal of Addictive Disorders and Mental health found that substance use disorders affect a large percentage of families across the United States, contributing to stress, disrupted communication and long-term relational strain.
One of the most important shifts a family can make is viewing addiction as a medical condition rather than a failure of willpower.
The American Society of Addiction Medicine defines addiction as a chronic disease involving brain circuits, genetics, environment and life experiences. Drugs and alcohol change how the brain processes reward and motivation, making it difficult to stop even when consequences are severe.
The behaviors someone exhibits during addiction are scary, hurtful and destructive. When supporting your loved one through those behaviors, it's helpful to understand these behaviors as symptoms of the substance use disorder illness. This gives you the space to show more compassion and empathy during those more challenging times.
Advances in neuroscience and imaging technology have quickly evolved our understanding of addiction and demonstrated support for the brain disease model of addiction. A disease view of addiction with neuroscientific research pointing to observable changes in the brain can be seen as much less stigmatizing and has allowed for the development of different interventions, both medication and non-medication-based, that target vulnerable neuronal circuits. This model considers genetic and environmental factors that cause physical changes to the brain and significantly increases the core understanding of addiction that may lead to more precise and effective treatment options.”—The Brain Disease Model of Addiction by Hazelden Betty Ford’s Butler Center for Research
Download the Brain Disease Model of Addiction research to learn more about the addiction cycle with Hazelden Betty Ford's Butler Center for Research findings.
At Hazelden Betty Ford, recovery begins with safety. Many families carry chronic stress or trauma related to substance use, which means creating emotional stability and consistency is essential for healing.
We view families as active partners in recovery because connection, not cutoff, drives meaningful change. It's important to note, though, that this type of connection doesn't always come naturally. With family-specific programming, you can learn skills that can help you interact with loved ones to encourage and motivate change.
Rebuild a sense of stability and clarity by focusing on the healing and recovery that you deserve (even if your loved one isn't ready to commit to treatment).
We know that family involvement improves engagement, retention and long-term outcomes in treatment. While you cannot make choices for your loved one, the way you communicate, respond and care for yourself can influence the environment around them. Small, intentional shifts in family interactions can create opportunities for healthier patterns, stronger relationships and meaningful change over time.
Understanding the signs of substance use disorder can help you act earlier and more effectively.
When families are trying to understand how to help a loved one with addiction, one of the most difficult questions is determining whether the situation has become serious enough to require professional support. Many people minimize what they are seeing or assume the problem will resolve on its own.
Instead of focusing on one isolated incident, pay attention to repeated patterns over time. Substance use may become more serious when it begins to interfere with daily functioning, physical or emotional safety, relationships, finances, work, school or overall wellbeing.
Recognizing the signs is not about labeling or judging your loved one. It is about understanding when additional support, treatment or intervention may be needed to protect both your loved one's health and your family's well-being.
Starting a conversation about addiction requires intention, preparation and emotional awareness.
The timing and tone of your conversation matter from the very start. Aim for a calm, sober moment. If possible, avoid starting the discussion during conflict or crisis.
When helping a loved one with addiction, how you communicate can influence whether the conversation feels supportive or confrontational. The goal is not to force change in one discussion. The goal is to create an opening for connection, honesty and future movement toward help.
At Hazelden Betty Ford, clinicians use an evidence-based approach called CRAFT (Community Reinforcement and Family Training) to guide these conversations. This method focuses on positive, intentional communication strategies that help families support change more effectively while also caring for themselves.
Research shows that families trained in using CRAFT are able to encourage their loved ones to enter treatment significantly more often compared to traditional approaches like attending support groups alone or relying solely on interventions. This reinforces an important idea: how you communicate can make a meaningful difference.
Example Language
Be specific about behaviors and impacts rather than attacking character. For example, instead of saying, "You are irresponsible," you might say, "I noticed you missed work twice this week and seemed really unwell afterward."
One of the most difficult parts of helping a loved one with addiction is making sense of reactions that can seem confusing. It can help to look beneath this behavior.
Substance use often serves a purpose. It may help someone cope with anxiety, depression, loneliness, grief, trauma, chronic stress, social discomfort or other painful emotions. In other words, the substance use is often meeting a need, even if it is doing so in an unhealthy way.
This does not mean the behavior is acceptable or without consequences. Rather, it helps explain why change can feel so frightening.
For many people, the fear is not simply about giving up alcohol or drugs. It is about wondering what will happen to the need the substance has been helping them manage.
This perspective can help families approach conversations with greater compassion and curiosity. Instead of focusing solely on stopping the behavior, consider what needs may be driving it.
A meaningful part of treatment and recovery involves helping people identify the needs that have been driving their substance use and learning healthier ways to meet those needs.
To help uncover the underlying challenges that may need attention during recovery, ask:
There may come a point when individual conversations and ongoing concern are not creating movement toward treatment or recovery. It is common for families to reach this stage after months or even years of trying to encourage change, often leaving them feeling unsure what to do next.
Many families begin researching interventions because they want a structured way to help a loved one facing substance use disorder. While interventions remain a familiar and widely used approach, they are not the only option. Today, families have access to a range of evidence-based strategies that can help encourage treatment and recovery.
An intervention is a planned event in which family members, friends and sometimes a professional interventionist come together to express concerns about a person's substance use and encourage them to enter treatment.
While many people are familiar with interventions, Hazelden Betty Ford clinicians are trained in CRAFT (Community Reinforcement and Family Training), an evidence-based approach that focuses on strengthening communication, improving relationships and helping families encourage treatment over time.
Unlike an intervention, which is typically a single event, CRAFT is an ongoing process. Family members learn practical skills that help them communicate more effectively, respond to substance use in healthier ways, reinforce positive behaviors and support change while maintaining connection.
Research has shown that families trained in CRAFT are often more successful at helping loved ones enter treatment than families relying solely on traditional interventions or support groups. Studies have found that approximately two-thirds of individuals whose loved ones use CRAFT strategies ultimately engage in treatment.
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Intervention
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CRAFT (Community Reinforcement and Family Training)
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A structured event or series of planned conversations designed
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An evidence-based approach that teaches families practical skills to encourage change over time.
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Often involves family members, friends and sometimes a professional interventionist.
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Focuses on empowering family members and loved ones through coaching, education and skill-building.
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Typically centers on a specific moment or meeting.
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Focuses on ongoing interactions and relationship building.
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May be used when substance use has become severe or previous efforts
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Can be used at any stage, including when a loved one is not ready to seek help.
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Helps families communicate concerns and present treatment options.
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Helps families improve communication, reinforce healthy behaviors and respond more effectively to substance use.
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Can provide an immediate opportunity to enter treatment.
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Builds motivation and increases the likelihood that a loved one will choose treatment voluntarily.
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Families often participate in the intervention process.
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Families actively learn and practice skills throughout the process.
Rather than asking "Am I enabling?" consider asking:
What behaviors am I reinforcing?
What healthy choices can I encourage?
How can I stay connected while allowing natural consequences?
What skills can help our family move toward positive change?
One of the most common questions families ask when learning how to help a loved one with addiction is whether they might be "enabling" the behavior.
The term enabling is widely used in conversations about addiction. Many people come across it while searching for answers or trying to understand their role in a loved one's substance use. It is often used to describe situations where well-intentioned actions may reduce consequences in ways that allow substance use to continue.
At Hazelden Betty Ford, we have moved away from using the term enabling in clinical practice. While the idea behind it can be helpful, the language itself can feel overly simplistic or carry unintended judgment.
Instead, we use a behavioral framework based on reinforcement.
From this perspective, addiction and family interactions are part of a pattern over time. Families can learn to reinforce healthy behaviors, support positive choices and allow natural consequences to play an appropriate role in change.
This shift is important. It moves the focus away from blame and toward understanding patterns, building awareness and creating opportunities for more effective, supportive responses.
These behaviors often come from understandable emotional responses. Families may fear what will happen if they stop helping. They may worry about safety, homelessness, damaged relationships or losing connection with the person they care about.
Some people may also begin feeling responsible for their loved one's substance use. These relationship dynamics are sometimes described as codependent patterns, though many clinicians recognize these experiences are often more complex than a single label can capture.
Families sometimes fear that boundaries mean withdrawing love or support. Boundaries and connection can exist together. It's important to stay connected in ways that support emotional safety, clearer communication and well-being for everyone involved.
This reflects a shift away from older "tough love" approaches toward relationship-centered care rooted in compassion, family influence, CRAFT-based skills and connection.
When a loved one is struggling with addiction, family members often focus so much energy on helping that they neglect their own well-being. But support for families is not simply a form of self-care. It is an important part of the recovery process.
Support groups and peer support programs help families navigate complex systems of care, access resources and connect with others who understand what they are experiencing. Through support groups, family coaching, educational workshops, therapy and recovery programs, families can build the skills and confidence needed to respond in healthier ways while creating greater stability in their own lives.
Family support programs help caregivers, partners, parents, siblings and other loved ones better understand addiction and recovery while building practical skills for responding to difficult situations. Rather than focusing solely on the person using substances, our Family and Children services recognize that families deserve support, healing and guidance as well.
Through family-focused education and skill building, families have the support to learn how to:
Perhaps most importantly, families gain reassurance that they do not have to navigate addiction alone. Families can heal, grow and build resilience together.
Children and adolescents are deeply impacted by addiction in the home, even when they do not fully understand what is happening. Hazelden Betty Ford's specialized Children's and Adolescent Programs help young people process their experiences in age-appropriate, supportive environments.
Programs help children and teens:
These programs also help parents and caregivers better understand the emotional needs of children affected by addiction, creating opportunities for trust and reconnection.
Whole family healing doesn't happen in one conversation or a single workshop. It is an ongoing process that can be continued through coaching, support groups, therapy options, educational resources and digital tools.
As discussed earlier, CRAFT (Community Reinforcement and Family Training) was developed specifically for families facing this situation. Rather than focusing on confrontation or waiting for a crisis to occur, CRAFT teaches practical skills that help families communicate more effectively, strengthen relationships, reinforce healthy behaviors and create opportunities for positive change over time.
Research has shown that families who learn and consistently apply CRAFT strategies are often more successful at engaging treatment-resistant loved ones than those relying solely on traditional intervention approaches or support groups.
More importantly, families frequently report feeling less overwhelmed and more confident because they have concrete tools they can use in everyday situations.
If your loved one refuses treatment, consider this an opportunity to focus on what you can do. Learning and practicing CRAFT skills can help you move from feeling powerless to taking intentional actions that support both your loved one's well-being and your own.
When addiction affects a family, it is easy for daily life to become centered around trying to manage another person's behavior. Over time, many family members find themselves constantly worrying, checking, rescuing, predicting problems or attempting to prevent the next crisis.
A healthier and more sustainable approach is bringing attention back to what you can control:
This does not mean you've given up on your loved one. Instead, it's recognizing that you cannot do the work of recovery for them.
Families sometimes feel trapped between two extremes: either cutting someone out of their lives completely or continuing to protect them from consequences. The good news is that there is space between those options.
You can remain compassionate and connected while still maintaining clear expectations and healthy boundaries.
This may sound like:
When someone is struggling with addiction, they move through periods of resistance, uncertainty, openness, relapse and renewed motivation. It's easy for this complicated, nonlinear movement to make friends and family feel frustrated when one conversation, one consequence or one treatment program doesn't lead to permanent change.
Even when it does not seem like progress is happening, respectful and consistent conversations can lay the foundation for positive impact over time. Many people in recovery reflect on past conversations long before they came to accept help.
Readiness for treatment sometimes emerges after a difficult life event, such as a health scare, relationship conflict, legal issues or emotional low point.
Consider being prepared for these moments by:
Isolation is a common feeling support people feel as they're navigating the substance use challenges of a loved one. Carrying and managing such a heavy weight on your own isn't sustainable—and it isn't expected of you. Reach out for support to reduce the emotional burden and discover practical guidance.
Support may include:
It's normal for a flood of mixed emotions to occur when someone you love enters treatment. From relief and hope to anxiety and fear, the uncertainty can feel overwhelming. Family and friends can play an important role in someone's recovery during this stage by helping to create a supportive environment.
While your loved one is in treatment, it can be tempting to focus exclusively on their progress. However, treatment is an opportunity for family members to step out of crisis mode and take their own steps to heal.
This period may involve:
Many people experience unexpected lows from unresolved emotions through the years. You may discover lingering anger, grief, confusion or distrust, even while feeling hopeful about recovery. It's helpful to explore these emotions with a professional and supportive group of people who understand the complexities of addiction.
Families sometimes feel pressure to closely monitor every aspect of recovery out of fear that relapse could happen at any moment. While accountability matters, trying to control another person's recovery can create tension and emotional exhaustion for everyone involved.
Healthy support may include:
As your loved one adjusts to living without substances, underlying emotions and mental health concerns often become more visible. Your loved one may experience:
Family members may notice periods of emotional distance or sensitivity during this stage. With patience and steady communication, you can help create a greater sense of emotional safety while everyone adjusts to new patterns and expectations.
The transition from treatment back into everyday life can feel paralyzing for many families. Returning to familiar routines, environments, people and stressors can create vulnerability during these early recovery days.
Before discharge, discuss:
Return to use, also known as relapse, is painful and discouraging for families, especially after seeing the significant progress your loved one has made. But it is a normal occurrence with a chronic health condition like addiction. This doesn't mean their work or your previous efforts toward recovery were wasted.
If relapse happens:
Some families fall back into crisis patterns when their loved one returns to use, while others withdraw emotionally out of frustration or fear. While it is challenging, a balanced response rooted in compassion, accountability and support is often most effective.
Recovery is not only about stopping substance use. It is also about creating healthier ways of relating to one another to prevent yourselves from falling back into unhealthy patterns.
Families may begin noticing:
These changes do not happen overnight, but meaningful healing is possible. Even after difficult experiences with addiction, families can develop healthier patterns and move toward a more stable future together.
That depends. Every situation is different, and legal options don't apply to all cases. In most circumstances, adults cannot be forced to enter addiction treatment against their will. However, some states have laws that allow involuntary assessment or treatment when a person's substance use creates a serious risk to their own safety or the safety of others.
Even when legal options exist, they are not always the most effective or appropriate path. Recovery is often more sustainable when individuals choose to engage in treatment and develop their own motivation for change.
If your loved one is refusing treatment, remember that you are not out of options. Family support, professional guidance, healthy boundaries and evidence-based approaches can all play an important role in encouraging treatment and recovery over time.
Helping supports recovery. Enabling reduces consequences while unintentionally reinforcing harmful patterns.
If there is risk of overdose or immediate danger.
Helping a loved one with addiction involves learning about substance use disorder, setting boundaries, encouraging professional treatment and getting support for yourself.
Helping a loved one with alcohol addiction includes understanding withdrawal risks (some of which may be life threatening), encouraging medical care when needed and avoiding behaviors that enable unhealthy patterns. Focusing on medical support for safety and reducing discomfort to improve the likelihood of a successful long-term recovery are critical.
Helping a loved one with drug addiction often requires professional treatment, along with family support and consistent boundaries.
You can still help a loved one struggling with addiction by maintaining boundaries, staying connected and preparing for future treatment opportunities.
At Hazelden Betty Ford, we help families explore evidence-based options that align with their unique circumstances. Whether that involves structured intervention services, CRAFT-informed family support, coaching, education or treatment planning, our focus is on helping families move from crisis and uncertainty toward clarity, connection and healing.
Call Hazelden Betty Ford to speak with an admissions specialist about treatment and support options that fit your family's needs. A specialist can help you: