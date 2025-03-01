Skip to Main Content
1-866-831-5700
Trending Searches
Back to Navigation

How to Help a Family Member with Addiction: A Complete Guide

Reviewed by:
Amy Anderson, MA, MS, LADC

 

Helping a loved one who is facing substance use disorder—commonly known as addiction—is a challenging process to navigate. While each person and circumstance is unique, building a path toward healing requires compassion, clear boundaries, consistency and community. 

As a chronic condition that affects the brain, behavior and decision making, and often impacts the entire family system, substance use struggles are nobody's fault.

What does healthy support look like? 

Research shows that when families are involved, recovery outcomes improve. You can have a positive influence on your loved one's recovery by:

  • Educating yourself to have respectful conversations about treatment
  • Creating healthy boundaries
  • Encouraging professional care 

We understand that taking the first step toward supporting someone struggling with addiction isn't easy. It's normal to experience shame related to addiction in your family. That's why an important first step is reaching out for support and education through professional family programs and support groups such as:

  • Family Services Educational Videos
  • Family Programs
  • Individual and Family Coaching
  • Family Support Groups
  • Twelve Step Family Support Groups (such as Al-Anon)
  • CRAFT-based Family Support Groups
  • SMART Recovery Family and Friends Meetings
  • And more

When a loved one isn't ready to accept help, it's natural to feel doubt or hesitation in moving forward. But with the guidance of a professional, there are skills you can learn to continue engaging and encouraging help seeking. 

If you're unsure if your loved one is addicted, start here with information on the signs and symptoms. 


Understanding Addiction as a Family Disease 

When families search for how to help a loved one with addiction, the focus is often on the person who is struggling with substance use. However, addiction reshapes and impacts the entire family experience.

Most of us recognize that being in caring relationships includes helping a friend or family member see when there is a problem. As the saying goes, none of us can see our own backs. This is especially true for people who have problems with alcohol and other drugs. Addiction, also known as substance use disorder, is a life-threatening disease that disrupts brain function.

Addiction Affects Everyone

Substance use disorder often creates:

  • Emotional strain, including fear, anger and grief
  • Financial pressure related to treatment or instability
  • Relationship disruption and loss of trust
  • Lasting impact on children and family roles

A 2025 research report by the Journal of Addictive Disorders and Mental health found that substance use disorders affect a large percentage of families across the United States, contributing to stress, disrupted communication and long-term relational strain.

The Science of Addiction

One of the most important shifts a family can make is viewing addiction as a medical condition rather than a failure of willpower.

The American Society of Addiction Medicine defines addiction as a chronic disease involving brain circuits, genetics, environment and life experiences. Drugs and alcohol change how the brain processes reward and motivation, making it difficult to stop even when consequences are severe.

The behaviors someone exhibits during addiction are scary, hurtful and destructive. When supporting your loved one through those behaviors, it's helpful to understand these behaviors as symptoms of the substance use disorder illness. This gives you the space to show more compassion and empathy during those more challenging times.  

The Brain Disease Model of Addiction by Hazelden Betty Ford’s Butler Center for Research

Advances in neuroscience and imaging technology have quickly evolved our understanding of addiction and demonstrated support for the brain disease model of addiction. A disease view of addiction with neuroscientific research pointing to observable changes in the brain can be seen as much less stigmatizing and has allowed for the development of different interventions, both medication and non-medication-based, that target vulnerable neuronal circuits. This model considers genetic and environmental factors that cause physical changes to the brain and significantly increases the core understanding of addiction that may lead to more precise and effective treatment options.”—The Brain Disease Model of Addiction by Hazelden Betty Ford’s Butler Center for Research

Download the Brain Disease Model of Addiction research to learn more about the addiction cycle with Hazelden Betty Ford's Butler Center for Research findings.

 

A Trauma-Informed, Family-Centered Perspective

At Hazelden Betty Ford, recovery begins with safety. Many families carry chronic stress or trauma related to substance use, which means creating emotional stability and consistency is essential for healing.

We view families as active partners in recovery because connection, not cutoff, drives meaningful change. It's important to note, though, that this type of connection doesn't always come naturally. With family-specific programming, you can learn skills that can help you interact with loved ones to encourage and motivate change. 

Rebuild a sense of stability and clarity by focusing on the healing and recovery that you deserve (even if your loved one isn't ready to commit to treatment). 

Your Support Matters

We know that family involvement improves engagement, retention and long-term outcomes in treatment. While you cannot make choices for your loved one, the way you communicate, respond and care for yourself can influence the environment around them. Small, intentional shifts in family interactions can create opportunities for healthier patterns, stronger relationships and meaningful change over time.

Do 

  • Start the conversation during a calm moment when your loved one is sober and more likely to engage
  • Speak from a place of care, concern and respect rather than frustration or fear
  • Share specific examples of how the substance use is affecting areas that matter deeply to them, such as relationships, health, work, parenting or personal goals
  • Focus on listening as much as talking so the conversation feels supportive instead of confrontational
  • Learn about treatment options and support resources before the conversation so you can speak with confidence
  • Consider reaching out to a counselor, trusted family member or support group for guidance before having the discussion
  • Remind yourself that meaningful conversations often happen over time, not all at once

Don't 

  • Try to have the conversation when the person is intoxicated, withdrawing or emotionally escalated
  • Shame, lecture, diagnose or use labels that may increase defensiveness
  • Make threats or ultimatums you are not prepared to follow through on
  • Take responsibility for fixing the addiction on your own
  • Expect one conversation to immediately change the situation
  • Argue about whether the addiction is "bad enough" to deserve help
  • Lose hope if the reaction is anger, denial or silence. Compassionate, consistent conversations can create openings for change later


Recognizing the Signs

Understanding the signs of substance use disorder can help you act earlier and more effectively.

Behavioral Signs and Symptoms

  • Always uses substance to point of intoxication
  • Uses substance at inappropriate times such as before driving, at work or at school
  • Misses work or school
  • Damages relationships
  • Poor performance at school or work
  • Steals or borrows money from work, home or friends
  • Secretive, defensive behavior about activities and possessions
  • Unusual mood changes
  • Abrupt temper outbursts
  • Changes in eating or sleeping habits
  • Changes in peer group or social group
  • Loss of interest in usual activities, pastimes and hobbies
  • Aggressive or physical behavior
  • Money or valuables missing from home
  • Traveling to locations outside of normal range

Physical Signs and Symptoms

  • Rapid weight gain or loss
  • Slow or staggering walk
  • Inability to sleep or awake at unusual times
  • Unexplained bruises or marks
  • Glazed or red eyes
  • Pupils larger or smaller than usual, blank stare
  • Cold, sweaty palms or shaking hands
  • Puffy face, blushing or paleness
  • Extreme hyperactivity; excessive talkativeness
  • Runny nose, hacking cough
  • Needle marks on lower arm, leg or bottom of feet
  • Nausea, vomiting or excessive sweating
  • Unusual nose bleeds
  • Unexplained breakout of acne/rash
  • Unusual odors
  • Low or no energy
  • Depressed or anxious
  • Deterioration of personal appearance 

Emotional Signs
 

  • Mood swings or irritability
  • Anxiety or depression
  • Defensiveness or denial
  • Increased secrecy or emotional withdrawal
  • Sudden changes in personality or attitude
  • Loss of interest in hobbies, relationships or activities once enjoyed
  • Unusual anger, hostility or emotional outbursts
  • Difficulty managing stress or everyday responsibilities
  • Blaming others for problems or consequences related to substance use
  • Feelings of shame, hopelessness or low self-worth
  • Increased sensitivity to criticism or concern from loved ones
  • A lack of motivation or emotional numbness
  • Isolation from family members or close friends

How to Know if It's Serious

When families are trying to understand how to help a loved one with addiction, one of the most difficult questions is determining whether the situation has become serious enough to require professional support. Many people minimize what they are seeing or assume the problem will resolve on its own.

Instead of focusing on one isolated incident, pay attention to repeated patterns over time. Substance use may become more serious when it begins to interfere with daily functioning, physical or emotional safety, relationships, finances, work, school or overall wellbeing.

Recognizing the signs is not about labeling or judging your loved one. It is about understanding when additional support, treatment or intervention may be needed to protect both your loved one's health and your family's well-being.


Having the Conversation 

Starting a conversation about addiction requires intention, preparation and emotional awareness.

Choose the Right Time

The timing and tone of your conversation matter from the very start. Aim for a calm, sober moment. If possible, avoid starting the discussion during conflict or crisis.

How to Communicate

When helping a loved one with addiction, how you communicate can influence whether the conversation feels supportive or confrontational. The goal is not to force change in one discussion. The goal is to create an opening for connection, honesty and future movement toward help.

At Hazelden Betty Ford, clinicians use an evidence-based approach called CRAFT (Community Reinforcement and Family Training) to guide these conversations. This method focuses on positive, intentional communication strategies that help families support change more effectively while also caring for themselves.

Research shows that families trained in using CRAFT are able to encourage their loved ones to enter treatment significantly more often compared to traditional approaches like attending support groups alone or relying solely on interventions. This reinforces an important idea: how you communicate can make a meaningful difference.

Example Language

  • "I have noticed you seem overwhelmed lately, and I am worried about you."
  • "I feel concerned when I see how drinking is affecting your health and relationships."
  • "I care about you and want to understand what you are going through."

Be specific about behaviors and impacts rather than attacking character. For example, instead of saying, "You are irresponsible," you might say, "I noticed you missed work twice this week and seemed really unwell afterward."

As you communicate:

  • icon

    Keep your tone calm and steady

  • icon

    Stay focused on concern rather than punishment

  • icon

    Avoid interrupting or trying to "win" the conversation

  • icon

    Allow silence and give the person time to respond

  • icon

    Recognize that denial or defensiveness are common reactions

  • icon

    Avoid labelling the person as an "addict" or "alcoholic" during emotional conversations unless they use those terms themselves

What to Expect

One of the most difficult parts of helping a loved one with addiction is making sense of reactions that can seem confusing. It can help to look beneath this behavior.

Substance use often serves a purpose. It may help someone cope with anxiety, depression, loneliness, grief, trauma, chronic stress, social discomfort or other painful emotions. In other words, the substance use is often meeting a need, even if it is doing so in an unhealthy way.

This does not mean the behavior is acceptable or without consequences. Rather, it helps explain why change can feel so frightening.

For many people, the fear is not simply about giving up alcohol or drugs. It is about wondering what will happen to the need the substance has been helping them manage. 

This perspective can help families approach conversations with greater compassion and curiosity. Instead of focusing solely on stopping the behavior, consider what needs may be driving it.

If They're Not Ready for Help

A meaningful part of treatment and recovery involves helping people identify the needs that have been driving their substance use and learning healthier ways to meet those needs. 

To help uncover the underlying challenges that may need attention during recovery, ask:

  • "What do you feel alcohol or drugs are doing for you right now?"
  • "What feels hardest about the idea of cutting back or stopping?"
  • "What happens when you're not using?"


Professional Support Options 

There may come a point when individual conversations and ongoing concern are not creating movement toward treatment or recovery. It is common for families to reach this stage after months or even years of trying to encourage change, often leaving them feeling unsure what to do next.

Many families begin researching interventions because they want a structured way to help a loved one facing substance use disorder. While interventions remain a familiar and widely used approach, they are not the only option. Today, families have access to a range of evidence-based strategies that can help encourage treatment and recovery.

Serious female counselor gestures while talking with Caucasian female client. The counselor is holding eyeglasses and a pen. They are discussing serious issues

What Is an Intervention?

An intervention is a planned event in which family members, friends and sometimes a professional interventionist come together to express concerns about a person's substance use and encourage them to enter treatment.

What is CRAFT?

While many people are familiar with interventions, Hazelden Betty Ford clinicians are trained in CRAFT (Community Reinforcement and Family Training), an evidence-based approach that focuses on strengthening communication, improving relationships and helping families encourage treatment over time.

Unlike an intervention, which is typically a single event, CRAFT is an ongoing process. Family members learn practical skills that help them communicate more effectively, respond to substance use in healthier ways, reinforce positive behaviors and support change while maintaining connection.

Research has shown that families trained in CRAFT are often more successful at helping loved ones enter treatment than families relying solely on traditional interventions or support groups. Studies have found that approximately two-thirds of individuals whose loved ones use CRAFT strategies ultimately engage in treatment.

Intervention vs. CRAFT

Intervention

CRAFT (Community Reinforcement and Family Training)

A structured event or series of planned conversations designed
to encourage a loved one to enter treatment.

An evidence-based approach that teaches families practical skills to encourage change over time.

Often involves family members, friends and sometimes a professional interventionist.

Focuses on empowering family members and loved ones through coaching, education and skill-building.

Typically centers on a specific moment or meeting.

Focuses on ongoing interactions and relationship building.

May be used when substance use has become severe or previous efforts
have not resulted in change.

Can be used at any stage, including when a loved one is not ready to seek help.

Helps families communicate concerns and present treatment options.

Helps families improve communication, reinforce healthy behaviors and respond more effectively to substance use.

Can provide an immediate opportunity to enter treatment.

Builds motivation and increases the likelihood that a loved one will choose treatment voluntarily.

Families often participate in the intervention process.

Families actively learn and practice skills throughout the process.


Helping vs Enabling a Loved One 

How to Influence Positive Change

How to influence positive change infographic


Rather than asking "Am I enabling?" consider asking:

What behaviors am I reinforcing?
What healthy choices can I encourage?
How can I stay connected while allowing natural consequences?
What skills can help our family move toward positive change?

One of the most common questions families ask when learning how to help a loved one with addiction is whether they might be "enabling" the behavior.

The term enabling is widely used in conversations about addiction. Many people come across it while searching for answers or trying to understand their role in a loved one's substance use. It is often used to describe situations where well-intentioned actions may reduce consequences in ways that allow substance use to continue.

At Hazelden Betty Ford, we have moved away from using the term enabling in clinical practice. While the idea behind it can be helpful, the language itself can feel overly simplistic or carry unintended judgment.

Instead, we use a behavioral framework based on reinforcement.

From this perspective, addiction and family interactions are part of a pattern over time. Families can learn to reinforce healthy behaviors, support positive choices and allow natural consequences to play an appropriate role in change.

This shift is important. It moves the focus away from blame and toward understanding patterns, building awareness and creating opportunities for more effective, supportive responses.

Why These Patterns Develop

These behaviors often come from understandable emotional responses. Families may fear what will happen if they stop helping. They may worry about safety, homelessness, damaged relationships or losing connection with the person they care about.

Some people may also begin feeling responsible for their loved one's substance use. These relationship dynamics are sometimes described as codependent patterns, though many clinicians recognize these experiences are often more complex than a single label can capture. 

Connection Still Matters

Families sometimes fear that boundaries mean withdrawing love or support. Boundaries and connection can exist together. It's important to stay connected in ways that support emotional safety, clearer communication and well-being for everyone involved. 

This reflects a shift away from older "tough love" approaches toward relationship-centered care rooted in compassion, family influence, CRAFT-based skills and connection.


Families Are Part of the Healing Process 

At Hazelden Betty Ford, family involvement is not viewed as an optional part of recovery. Families are considered essential partners in the healing process. Substance use disorder affects communication, trust, emotional safety and daily family life, which is why meaningful support must extend beyond the individual receiving treatment. 

Our Family and Children's Services programs are rooted in trauma- and evidence-informed care designed to help families heal, grow and reconnect together. The focus goes beyond helping a loved one enter or sustain recovery. It's also about helping family members regain stability, confidence and emotional wellness. 

Why Family Support Matters

When a loved one is struggling with addiction, family members often focus so much energy on helping that they neglect their own well-being. But support for families is not simply a form of self-care. It is an important part of the recovery process. 

Support groups and peer support programs help families navigate complex systems of care, access resources and connect with others who understand what they are experiencing. Through support groups, family coaching, educational workshops, therapy and recovery programs, families can build the skills and confidence needed to respond in healthier ways while creating greater stability in their own lives. 

What's Included in Family Services

Family support programs help caregivers, partners, parents, siblings and other loved ones better understand addiction and recovery while building practical skills for responding to difficult situations. Rather than focusing solely on the person using substances, our Family and Children services recognize that families deserve support, healing and guidance as well.

Through family-focused education and skill building, families have the support to learn how to:

  • Communicate more effectively during difficult conversations
  • Navigate conflict, uncertainty and change with greater confidence
  • Respond to substance use in ways that support recovery rather than unintentionally reinforcing unhealthy patterns
  • Set healthy boundaries while maintaining connection
  • Reduce feelings of isolation by connecting with others who share similar experiences
  • Prioritize their own well-being and recovery

Perhaps most importantly, families gain reassurance that they do not have to navigate addiction alone. Families can heal, grow and build resilience together.

Support for Children and Teens

Children and adolescents are deeply impacted by addiction in the home, even when they do not fully understand what is happening. Hazelden Betty Ford's specialized Children's and Adolescent Programs help young people process their experiences in age-appropriate, supportive environments. 

Programs help children and teens:

  • Understand that a loved one's addiction is not their fault
  • Identify and express emotions in healthy ways
  • Build coping and communication skills
  • Develop supportive relationships and healthy boundaries
  • Reduce feelings of shame, confusion or isolation 

These programs also help parents and caregivers better understand the emotional needs of children affected by addiction, creating opportunities for trust and reconnection.

Care That Continues Beyond Treatment

Whole family healing doesn't happen in one conversation or a single workshop. It is an ongoing process that can be continued through coaching, support groups, therapy options, educational resources and digital tools.


When Your Loved One Isn't Ready for Treatment

As discussed earlier, CRAFT (Community Reinforcement and Family Training) was developed specifically for families facing this situation. Rather than focusing on confrontation or waiting for a crisis to occur, CRAFT teaches practical skills that help families communicate more effectively, strengthen relationships, reinforce healthy behaviors and create opportunities for positive change over time.

Research has shown that families who learn and consistently apply CRAFT strategies are often more successful at engaging treatment-resistant loved ones than those relying solely on traditional intervention approaches or support groups. 

More importantly, families frequently report feeling less overwhelmed and more confident because they have concrete tools they can use in everyday situations.

If your loved one refuses treatment, consider this an opportunity to focus on what you can do. Learning and practicing CRAFT skills can help you move from feeling powerless to taking intentional actions that support both your loved one's well-being and your own.

Rear view of son and elderly father sitting together at home. Son caring for his father, putting hand on his shoulder, comforting and consoling him. Family love, bonding, care and confidence

What You Can Do

  • Communicate honestly
  • Engage in ways that feel emotionally safe for you
  • Prioritize your own support and well-being
  • Allow natural consequences to unfold while staying emotionally present in ways that feel safe for you

Focus on What You Can Control

When addiction affects a family, it is easy for daily life to become centered around trying to manage another person's behavior. Over time, many family members find themselves constantly worrying, checking, rescuing, predicting problems or attempting to prevent the next crisis.

A healthier and more sustainable approach is bringing attention back to what you can control:

  • Your responses and communication
  • The boundaries you set and maintain
  • Your own emotional and physical well-being
  • The kind of environment you create within your family

This does not mean you've given up on your loved one. Instead, it's recognizing that you cannot do the work of recovery for them.

Keep the Door Open with Accountability

Families sometimes feel trapped between two extremes: either cutting someone out of their lives completely or continuing to protect them from consequences. The good news is that there is space between those options.

You can remain compassionate and connected while still maintaining clear expectations and healthy boundaries.

This may sound like:

  • "I care about you and I am willing to help you find treatment."
  • "I cannot support behaviors that put you or others at risk."
  • "I love you, and I also need to take care of myself and my family."

Understand That Change Often Happens in Stages

When someone is struggling with addiction, they move through periods of resistance, uncertainty, openness, relapse and renewed motivation. It's easy for this complicated, nonlinear movement to make friends and family feel frustrated when one conversation, one consequence or one treatment program doesn't lead to permanent change. 

Even when it does not seem like progress is happening, respectful and consistent conversations can lay the foundation for positive impact over time. Many people in recovery reflect on past conversations long before they came to accept help.

Prepare for Moments of Readiness

Readiness for treatment sometimes emerges after a difficult life event, such as a health scare, relationship conflict, legal issues or emotional low point. 

Consider being prepared for these moments by:

  • Researching treatment options in advance
  • Understanding insurance and financial questions
  • Connecting with addiction professionals or support programs
  • Having contact information readily available
  • Learning about intervention and family support resources

Work With Others Instead of Carrying It Alone

Isolation is a common feeling support people feel as they're navigating the substance use challenges of a loved one. Carrying and managing such a heavy weight on your own isn't sustainable—and it isn't expected of you. Reach out for support to reduce the emotional burden and discover practical guidance.

Support may include:

  • Family therapy or coaching
  • Peer support groups (such as Hazelden Betty Ford free family support groups, Al-Anon, Thrive or other CRAFT-based support groups)
  • Trauma-informed counseling
  • Family recovery education programs
  • Consultation with treatment professionals


Supporting Someone in Treatment

The old man and his son are walking in the park. A man hugs his elderly father. They are happy and smiling.

It's normal for a flood of mixed emotions to occur when someone you love enters treatment. From relief and hope to anxiety and fear, the uncertainty can feel overwhelming. Family and friends can play an important role in someone's recovery during this stage by helping to create a supportive environment. 

During Residential or Outpatient Treatment

While your loved one is in treatment, it can be tempting to focus exclusively on their progress. However, treatment is an opportunity for family members to step out of crisis mode and take their own steps to heal.

This period may involve:

  • Learning more about addiction and recovery
  • Reflecting on family dynamics and communication patterns
  • Establishing or rebuilding stable routines at home
  • Participating in family therapy, educational sessions or support groups when available

Many people experience unexpected lows from unresolved emotions through the years. You may discover lingering anger, grief, confusion or distrust, even while feeling hopeful about recovery. It's helpful to explore these emotions with a professional and supportive group of people who understand the complexities of addiction. 

Supporting Recovery Without Taking Control

Families sometimes feel pressure to closely monitor every aspect of recovery out of fear that relapse could happen at any moment. While accountability matters, trying to control another person's recovery can create tension and emotional exhaustion for everyone involved.

Healthy support may include:

  • Reinforcing the steps and changes your loved one is making
  • Encouraging treatment recommendations and follow-up care
  • Supporting structure and stability at home
  • Respecting healthy routines related to sleep, meals, work or recovery meetings
  • Celebrating progress without placing unrealistic pressure on perfection
  • Maintaining your own boundaries, self-care and support systems

Understanding Emotional Changes in Early Recovery

As your loved one adjusts to living without substances, underlying emotions and mental health concerns often become more visible. Your loved one may experience:

  • Anxiety or irritability
  • Emotional ups and downs
  • Fatigue or difficulty concentrating
  • Shame about past behaviors
  • Fear about rebuilding relationships or responsibilities

Family members may notice periods of emotional distance or sensitivity during this stage. With patience and steady communication, you can help create a greater sense of emotional safety while everyone adjusts to new patterns and expectations.

Preparing for the Transition Home

The transition from treatment back into everyday life can feel paralyzing for many families. Returning to familiar routines, environments, people and stressors can create vulnerability during these early recovery days.

Before discharge, discuss:

  • Expectations around communication and responsibilities
  • Household boundaries and routines
  • Transportation, finances or employment needs
  • Ongoing therapy, recovery meetings or outpatient care
  • Ways family members will continue supporting their own well-being

If Relapse Happens

Return to use, also known as relapse, is painful and discouraging for families, especially after seeing the significant progress your loved one has made. But it is a normal occurrence with a chronic health condition like addiction. This doesn't mean their work or your previous efforts toward recovery were wasted.  

If relapse happens:

  • Respond calmly and prioritize safety
  • Encourage renewed treatment or recovery support
  • Maintain healthy boundaries
  • Avoid shame, panic or blame-driven reactions
  • Seek support for yourself 

Some families fall back into crisis patterns when their loved one returns to use, while others withdraw emotionally out of frustration or fear. While it is challenging, a balanced response rooted in compassion, accountability and support is often most effective.

Healing as a Family

Recovery is not only about stopping substance use. It is also about creating healthier ways of relating to one another to prevent yourselves from falling back into unhealthy patterns. 

Families may begin noticing:

  • More honest conversations
  • Improved emotional awareness
  • Greater consistency and reliability
  • Reduced conflict and secrecy
  • Stronger connection and stability over time

These changes do not happen overnight, but meaningful healing is possible. Even after difficult experiences with addiction, families can develop healthier patterns and move toward a more stable future together.


8 FAQs to Help a Family Member with Addiction

Can I force someone into rehab?

That depends. Every situation is different, and legal options don't apply to all cases. In most circumstances, adults cannot be forced to enter addiction treatment against their will. However, some states have laws that allow involuntary assessment or treatment when a person's substance use creates a serious risk to their own safety or the safety of others.

Even when legal options exist, they are not always the most effective or appropriate path. Recovery is often more sustainable when individuals choose to engage in treatment and develop their own motivation for change. 

If your loved one is refusing treatment, remember that you are not out of options. Family support, professional guidance, healthy boundaries and evidence-based approaches can all play an important role in encouraging treatment and recovery over time.

What is enabling vs healthy helping?

Helping supports recovery. Enabling reduces consequences while unintentionally reinforcing harmful patterns.

Does family therapy work?

Yes. Research shows improved outcomes and stronger recovery when families are involved.

When should I call 911?

If there is risk of overdose or immediate danger.

How do I help a loved one with addiction?

Helping a loved one with addiction involves learning about substance use disorder, setting boundaries, encouraging professional treatment and getting support for yourself.

How do I help a loved one with alcohol addiction?

Helping a loved one with alcohol addiction includes understanding withdrawal risks (some of which may be life threatening), encouraging medical care when needed and avoiding behaviors that enable unhealthy patterns. Focusing on medical support for safety and reducing discomfort to improve the likelihood of a successful long-term recovery are critical. 

How do I help a loved one with drug addiction?

Helping a loved one with drug addiction often requires professional treatment, along with family support and consistent boundaries.

How do I help a loved one struggling with addiction if they refuse help?

You can still help a loved one struggling with addiction by maintaining boundaries, staying connected and preparing for future treatment opportunities.


Next Steps

The Hazelden Betty Ford Approach

At Hazelden Betty Ford, we help families explore evidence-based options that align with their unique circumstances. Whether that involves structured intervention services, CRAFT-informed family support, coaching, education or treatment planning, our focus is on helping families move from crisis and uncertainty toward clarity, connection and healing.

Talk With Someone About Your Options

Call Hazelden Betty Ford to speak with an admissions specialist about treatment and support options that fit your family's needs. A specialist can help you:

  • Discuss treatment recommendations and levels of care
  • Verify insurance coverage
  • Explore financial assistance options
  • Learn more about family support services and next steps

Encourage Your Loved One to Take a Self-Test

If your loved one is unsure whether substance use has become a problem, a confidential self-assessment can help provide clarity about what they are experiencing and whether professional support may be appropriate.

Take a Self-Test
ID 756, I'll always come back for a hug

Explore Treatment Options Near You

Find evidence-based treatment programs for substance use and mental health conditions across multiple locations and levels of care.

Explore Treatment Options
Mother and baby working on laptop

Support for Families and Children

Hazelden Betty Ford’s Family and Children’s Services provide education, coaching, support groups, family programming and specialized services for family members, children and teens impacted by addiction to learn evidence-based skills to create meaningful change.

Learn More
If you have family, you have everything you need
1-866-831-5700