Ways to Tell—and What to Do—if You're Worried That a Loved One Has Addiction

Addiction doesn't happen overnight. It's a gradual process. Sometimes family members don't recognize the small changes that occur daily, weekly or monthly—or how family members adapt to these changes. Here are seven steps you can take to see through the chaos of addiction and find help for your family.

Notice your own behavior.

Try a quick gut check. Do any of these behaviors sound familiar?

Playing detective and trying to find where your loved one is hiding alcohol or other drugs

Constantly checking up on your loved one

Putting off plans with friends or family because you're not sure what condition your loved one will be in

Making excuses for your loved one's behavior or absence

With the best of intentions, families tend to cope with the fear and chaos of addiction by keeping secrets, finding scapegoats, and adopting other unhealthy behaviors: preoccupation, denial, enabling or blaming.

Recognize the signs of addiction.

Experts have identified telltale physical and behavioral signs of addiction to alcohol or other drugs:

Behavioral Signs and Symptoms

Always uses substance to intoxication

Uses substance at inappropriate times such as before driving, at work, or at school

Misses work or school

Damages relationships

Poor performance at school or work

Steals or borrows money from work, home, or friends

Secretive, defensive behavior about activities and possessions

Unusual mood changes

Abrupt temper outbursts

Changes in eating or sleeping habits

Changes in peer group or social group

Loss of interest in usual activities, pastimes, and hobbies

Aggressive or physical behavior

Money or valuables missing from home

Traveling to locations outside of normal range

Physical Signs and Symptoms

Rapid weight gain or loss

Slow or staggering walk

Inability to sleep or awake at unusual times

Unexplained bruises or marks

Glazed or red eyes

Pupils larger or smaller than usual, blank stare

Cold, sweaty palms or shaking hands

Puffy face, blushing or paleness

Extreme hyperactivity; excessive talkativeness

Runny nose, hacking cough

Needle marks on lower arm, leg or bottom of feet

Nausea, vomiting, or excessive sweating

Unusual nose bleeds

Unexplained breakout of acne/rash

Unusual odors

Low or no energy

Depressed or anxious

Deterioration of personal appearance or hygiene

You should also know that people with an addiction sometimes try to stop on their own. If so, you’ll see signs of withdrawal and patterns of reuse. Withdrawal from heavy and sustained use of substances can be dangerous; medical monitoring is needed in many cases.

Stay detached, but with love.

When facing a loved one’s addiction, remember this: You didn’t cause it, you can’t control it, and you can’t cure it. You can address the issue of alcohol or other drug addiction with your loved one, but any behavior change is up to them.

Consider other mental health issues.

About 8.9 million persons have co-occurring disorders; they have both a mental health and a substance use disorder such as depression and alcoholism. The relationship between the two is complex, but treatment is effective when medical doctors, psychiatrists, psychologists, and drug and alcohol counselors work as a team to unravel and diagnose the problem and tailor care.

Don’t judge.

Addiction is a disease. If your loved one had a heart attack, would you stand back and blame him for his diet or lack of exercise or weight control? Most likely, you would rush to help. Alcohol and drug addiction is just like diabetes, cancer, and heart disease. It’s just as life-threatening if left untreated.

Begin the conversation and keep expectations low.

It’s not easy to know what to do or say, but the stakes are high—you may literally be saving a life.

Keep these guidelines in mind for your conversation:

Do . . .

Bring up the issue when the person is sober

Express your concern in a caring and honest way

Talk about the effect the drinking or drug use has had on whatever he or she cares most about: career, children, sports, physical health

Have a support person with you or available by phone

Write down what you want to say ahead of time so you're prepared

Don’t . . .

Bring up the issue when the person is drunk or high

Use a blaming tone

Offer solutions; you are not a chemical dependency professional

Try to change behaviors

Do this alone

Despair or take it personally if the conversation ends badly; you have planted a seed

When your loved one is open to professional help, start with a professional assessment.

Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation and other addiction treatment centers have professional staff who conduct addiction screenings and assessments. A professional assessment is the best way to assess the problem, establish the facts, and determine what kind of treatment or other services will help lead to recovery and sobriety.

With care and support, your family can work through the chaos you've experienced and begin rebuilding relationships based on honesty and responsibility.