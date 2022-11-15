The Hazelden Betty Ford alumni community is a testament to the unfailing strength of together, where we share the unbreakable bond of recovery and support one another. And wherever you are in your recovery, there’s a spot for you here at our Twelve Step alumni meetings.
With nearly 35 alumni chapters across the United States and Canada, it’s easy to find your welcome place among us. And every meeting follows the same Twelve Step format so you can comfortably attend whichever you’d like. Stop by virtually or in-person for countless evenings of fellowship and support, and we can’t wait to see you.
Also, family and friends are always welcome to join.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, some of our in-person chapter meetings suspended their gatherings, but many others transitioned to online meeting formats. Below is the list of chapter meetings currently available via Zoom*, the online meeting platform.
Scottsdale
Meeting ID: 944 7075 0034
Password: No password required
First Tuesday of the month, 6 p.m. Mountain
Agoura Hills–BFC Alumni
In person at New Hope Lutheran Church
29295 Agoura Rd., Agoura Hills
Tuesdays, 6:30 p.m. Pacific
Long Beach–BFC Alumni
In person at Los Altos United Church of Christ
5550 Atherton St., Long Beach
Meeting ID: 883 591 1536
Password: BFC
Host will allow you in
Tuesdays, 7 p.m. Pacific
Los Angeles–Ohio Street
In person at 1116 Ohio Avenue
Meeting ID: 639 097 1181
Password: Gratitude
Wednesdays, 7:30 p.m. Pacific
Newport Beach–Betty Ford Center Alumni
In person at Newport Harbor Lutheran Church
798 Dover Dr, Newport Beach
Meeting ID: 994 1578 4658
Password: BFC
Thursdays, 7 p.m. Pacific
Rancho Mirage– Mixed Nuts Group
In person at the Betty Ford Center, Firestone Hall
Meeting ID: 595 058 344
Password: 670555
Host will allow you in
Wednesdays, 7 p.m. Pacific
San Diego
In person at Outpatient offices
11720 El Camino Real, Suite 200
Wednesdays, 7 p.m. Pacific
Meeting ID: 972 409 206
Password: 1212
West Los Angeles
In person at 10700 Santa Monica Blvd, Suite #310
Mondays, 7 p.m. Pacific
Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Zoom is still on at 7:30 p.m.
Meeting ID: 721 814 9736
Password: HBFMON (case sensitive)
Mondays, 7:30 p.m. Pacific
Naples
In-person 7 p.m. at Hazelden Betty Ford
950 6th Avenue North, Naples
1st and 3rd Mondays - joined by residents indoors
2nd, 4th and 5th Mondays - outside/upstairs deck area
Mondays, 7 p.m. Eastern
ZOOM
Meeting ID: 503 234 2117
Password: No password required
Host will allow you in
Chicago
Meeting ID: 625 367 539
Password: Haze (case sensitive)
Fridays, 7 p.m. Central
Excelsior
In person at Our Savior Lutheran Church
23290 Highway 7
Excelsior, MN
Saturdays 9-10 a.m.
Lindstrom
In person at Northwoods Roasterie
12710 N. 1st Ave.
Lindstrom, MN
Wednesdays 6-7 p.m. Central
Zoom Meeting ID : 865 0064 6306
Passcode 140345
Minnetonka Beach Chapter Group
In person at St. Martin by the Lake
2801 Westwood Road
Minnetonka Beach, MN
Thursdays, 7-8 p.m. Central
New York City
Meeting ID: 489 255 3402
Password: No password required
Host will allow you in
Tuesdays, 7 p.m. Eastern
Newberg
Meeting ID: 835 8196 4793
Password: 4AvZGM (case sensitive)
Tuesdays and Fridays, 6 p.m. Pacific
Bellevue
Meeting ID: 840 0459 2515
Password: 731055
Second Sunday of each month, 6:30 p.m. Pacific
Calgary, Alberta, Canada
In person first Tuesday each month
Carriage House Inn, 9030 Macleod Trail
Curtained off area rear of main dining room
Meeting ID: 862 6166 0806
Password: 908215
Tuesdays, Noon Mountain
If you are interested in starting an Alumni Chapter in your area, please contact Alumni@HazeldenBettyFord.org to learn more and/or to be connected with alumni living in this area.
Hazelden Betty Ford offers a variety of alumni recovery resources which are available to you at any time.
*The Zoom meeting platform is not a part of or managed by Hazelden Betty Ford. Please review the Zoom meeting platform anonymity options available to you prior to participation.