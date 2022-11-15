Stronger Together: Local Twelve Step Chapter Meetings

The Hazelden Betty Ford alumni community is a testament to the unfailing strength of together, where we share the unbreakable bond of recovery and support one another. And wherever you are in your recovery, there’s a spot for you here at our Twelve Step alumni meetings.

With nearly 35 alumni chapters across the United States and Canada, it’s easy to find your welcome place among us. And every meeting follows the same Twelve Step format so you can comfortably attend whichever you’d like. Stop by virtually or in-person for countless evenings of fellowship and support, and we can’t wait to see you.

Also, family and friends are always welcome to join.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, some of our in-person chapter meetings suspended their gatherings, but many others transitioned to online meeting formats. Below is the list of chapter meetings currently available via Zoom*, the online meeting platform.