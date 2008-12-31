Empower yourself with knowledge

If you’re here because you are seeking help for yourself or a loved one, you are not alone. Addiction to alcohol or other drugs is a disease that strikes one in 10 Americans—and harms everyone else in its reach.

We understand the emotions you’re feeling because many of us at the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation have stood where you are at one point in our lives, too. Starting down the road to recovery isn’t always easy, but if you’re here, you already know that living in active addiction is not the path for you and your family. No matter your story, or how you came to us, we are grateful to help you on your healing journey.

Stepping into unfamiliar territory is hard for everyone. Empowering yourself with knowledge about the disease of addiction, effective treatment options, and the process of recovery can help to ease your anxiety and invite an open and honest conversation with loved ones about getting help.