If you’re here because you are seeking help for yourself or a loved one, you are not alone. Addiction to alcohol or other drugs is a disease that strikes one in 10 Americans—and harms everyone else in its reach.

We understand the emotions you’re feeling because many of us at the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation have stood where you are at one point in our lives, too. Starting down the road to recovery isn’t always easy, but if you’re here, you already know that living in active addiction is not the path for you and your family. No matter your story, or how you came to us, we are grateful to help you on your healing journey.

Stepping into unfamiliar territory is hard for everyone. Empowering yourself with knowledge about the disease of addiction, effective treatment options, and the process of recovery can help to ease your anxiety and invite an open and honest conversation with loved ones about getting help.

What You Need to Know about Addiction

What Is Addiction?

Discover helpful information as to why addiction is considered a disease, how it affects the brain, the stages of addiction, and more.
A father and daughter

Signs of Addiction

How can you tell if someone in your life might be struggling with alcohol or drug addiction? Here are signs and symptoms to consider.
Older couple talking

Types of Addiction

Learn more about addiction in relation to specific substances, such as alcohol or opioids. Read about "process addictions," too--like gambling or social media use.
Woman Speaking At Support Group Meeting For Mental Health Or Dependency Issues In Community Space

Your Quick Assessment

Wondering if your alcohol or drug use is becoming a problem? Here's a quick self-assessment quiz you can take to get a better idea of your situation.

Get Started

Accepted Health Insurance

Figuring out your insurance coverage and benefits for substance abuse treatment can be challenging. Our experienced staff is skilled at working with all types of insurance plans and companies and can guide you in accessing the maximum benefits available.

Check Your Insurance

Smashing the Stigma of Addiction

Join us in shining a light on recovery. Together, we can let the world know that people actually do get their lives back from addiction. And we can help others find the help they need and deserve.

Articles about Addiction

Treatment

Adult Children & Addiction

Published Dec 31, 2008
Treatment

How Do You Talk to Older Adults Who May Be Addicted?

Published Aug 31, 2015
Prevention

What Risks Does the LGBTQIA+ Student Population Face When It Comes to Alcohol and Drug Use?

Published Feb 01, 2022
Recovery

Drop the Rock: An In-Depth Guide to Step 6, Step 7 and the Ripple Effect of Step 10

Published Jul 01, 2021
Education

How to Know if You Need Help with Addiction

Published Mar 31, 2013
Treatment

When a Loved One Is Addicted

Published Dec 31, 2015
