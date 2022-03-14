Skip to Main Content
2021 Institute for Medical Education Annual Report

Informed, Inspired and Empowered to Help

By all key measures, 2021 was our strongest year ever as we continue to develop and advance unparalleled learning opportunities about addiction and recovery for medical students, physicians and healthcare professionals. What a powerful force for healing and hope our program participants now carry forward in their work with patients, families and communities everywhere.

In this year's report, you will meet family medicine resident Andres Camacho, MD, and medical student Meaghan Kane who share key takeaways from their immersive learning experience alongside Hazelden Betty Ford patients and clinicians.

Our programs provide lifesaving insights at the intersection of medical education and substance use disorders

Empathy Is a Life-Changer

Published Mar 14, 2022
Invaluable Insight into Healing

Published Mar 14, 2022
Introducing Our Digital Campus for Medical Education

Published Mar 14, 2022
Quick Takes: Two Participants Share Their Experiences

 

Hear from family medicine resident Andres Camacho, MD

Hear from medical student Meaghan Kane

With Gratitude to our Generous Donors

Meet members of the Highet family, champions of medical education on addiction and recovery.

