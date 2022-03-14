Informed, Inspired and Empowered to Help

By all key measures, 2021 was our strongest year ever as we continue to develop and advance unparalleled learning opportunities about addiction and recovery for medical students, physicians and healthcare professionals. What a powerful force for healing and hope our program participants now carry forward in their work with patients, families and communities everywhere.

In this year's report, you will meet family medicine resident Andres Camacho, MD, and medical student Meaghan Kane who share key takeaways from their immersive learning experience alongside Hazelden Betty Ford patients and clinicians.