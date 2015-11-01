Gift of Holiday Peace

The holidays are a hectic time for most people—filled with travel, errands and a seemingly endless list of things to get done. But for those who have a relative or close friend who is addicted to alcohol or drugs, this feeling of stress lingers year-round.

Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation's mission is to be a force of healing and hope for individuals, families and communities affected by addiction to alcohol and other drugs. One way we are able to do this is through our innovative Family Program. Below, a program participant explains the gifts she received from her experience with this program:

"My son is an alcoholic, and he encouraged me to try the Family Program. I was skeptical because I thought he was the one who needed help, not me. What a blessing the Family Program was in my life! I came into the program anxious, exhausted, angry and overwhelmed, and I left feeling free and reborn. I have the tools I need to find ongoing courage and peace, no matter what happens to my son. The Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation has saved my life."

- A mom at peace and full of hope

As a nonprofit organization, the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation relies on contributions from generous donors to help support our everyday program costs, as well as long-term projects such as the recent expansion of Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation's facility in Plymouth, Minnesota, dedicated to helping youth and their families.

This holiday season, you can give the gift of peace to families struggling with addiction by making a charitable donation to the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation.

It only takes a few minutes to donate online or call 1-888-535-9485 for more information or to make a gift by phone. Your gift will make a tremendous difference for those still struggling with addiction.