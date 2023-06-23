Research has shown how important it is to express gratitude (if you want to be happy). Positive psychology not only impacts your mental health, but physical, spiritual and social health too. And for people in recovery—whether that's from addiction to alcohol and other drugs, loss and grief, childhood or sexual trauma, family of origin issues, etc.—gratitude is perhaps the single most important element of their day.
So if you're asking yourself…
…then read on to learn the benefits, get some tips to maximize your efforts and see how it all ties together to form the happiest version of you.
Without gratitude, life is endless work with no real meaning and no detectable results.
With gratitude, you can sense how far you've come and where you might go next. Your energy tank refills. You feel a deep sense of pride and accomplishment for all your hard work and good intentions, and you look for opportunities to connect with people, the world, the moment.
Friendships. Coffee shops. Fall browns and spring blushes. Everything feels more meaningful when you practice gratitude because you feel the full weight, worth and significance of everything around you. Talk about hopeful and inspiring!
In early recovery, you're still in the discovery phase: You don't understand everything about yourself or your substance use, coping mechanisms and relationship patterns. Not yet. So you need to be patient and kind with yourself while you gradually learn about "the exact nature of your wrongs," as described in Step Five, and how to be present, happy and connected in recovery.
In early recovery and beyond, gratitude will help you:
If you've recently left treatment, or if you're worried about relapsing, gratitude is an especially important part of your coping toolkit: gratitude and anxiety can't coexist.
So whenever your emotions run high, try to find somewhere to extend your thanks and appreciation.
Gratitude and positive psychology have been demonstrated to:
Not only does gratitude change the interior of our minds—making everything lighter, relaxed and more hopeful— it also improves physical health. Gratitude has been proven to:
In addition to the effects on mental and physical health, gratitude also helps you connect (and feel connected) with others. Gratitude is shown to:
While some people have strong, pre-existing support systems and communities, those new to recovery might need to search a little.
Gratitude will help you seek out these connections and communities, find and feel value in them, and share positive, connecting sentiments with people who have earned your trust. And that support goes everywhere.
Take a moment each day to express your gratitude. Some people have compiled thousands of entries in an ongoing gratitude list. If you're struggling to think of something, ask yourself:
Try to think of questions that flip the script on painful narratives, and look for nice lights in which to paint yourself and others. Even the most painful lessons can have beautiful finishes.
To people, to places, to songs and the skies above: give thanks for the color and sound of the universe, and for the incredible opportunity to witness it all. Just keep giving and saying thanks, even when you feel silly—the rest of you will catch up eventually.
Find a creative outlet. Put on your boppiest, bubbliest playlist. And let your soul do its work. You could draw, write, paint, garden, smith, smash pumpkins, whatever. Get in touch with your creative side, especially if you haven't before. It's a great way to process tough emotions and trauma, and it's a whole new language to view and express yourself.
Reach out to someone you like and trust, and ask to exchange gratitude. Bring a list or riff. Tell them what you're grateful for, then listen. When you hear their perspective, when you see where they look for meaning, your mind will respond in kind. You'll notice more things to feel grateful for, and you'll open yourself up to new definitions of goodness and beauty.
That's it: just slow down. Way down.
Make space for feelings. Make room for life. Light a candle, take a bath and breathe. Then breathe some more.
Accept the pain. Accept the good. Accept everything that presents itself today.
Then go slowly and thank everything you can think of.
These ideas apply to anyone and everyone—being and feeling grateful just makes life better.
But if you're in early recovery or beyond, it's that much more important. If you're trying to stay sober from alcohol and other drugs, working to process an old or ongoing trauma, or simply hoping to connect and express yourself more authentically, gratitude will help you keep perspective and offer yourself levity and grace while undergoing personal transformation.