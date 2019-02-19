A forgotten birthday. A repeated story. Confusion over a simple task. For heavy drinkers, these seemingly innocent memory lapses can evolve to slurred speech, an unsteady walk, violent muscle twitches or hallucinations, signaling alcohol-induced brain damage. If left untreated, the damage can progress to Wernicke-Korsakoff syndrome, a potentially life-threatening condition.

Is Wernicke-Korsakoff syndrome the same as Wet Brain?

You might hear the dated term "wet brain" used in reference to Wernicke-Korsakoff syndrome. However, the term "wet brain" carries and perpetuates stigma by inaccurately conveying that people willfully contract it. The truth is two people can have similar drinking patterns and one will develop Wernicke-Korsakoff syndrome and the other won't. It’s a complex condition with many factors and, like alcohol use disorder, no one chooses it. As such, we recommend that the term "wet brain" be avoided in favor of the more accurate "Wernicke-Korsakoff syndrome."

How Does Chronic Drinking Affect the Brain?

Every cell in the body needs vitamin B1 (thiamine) in order to function. Every cell. This workhorse vitamin converts food into energy in the brain, nerves and heart. It helps the body process fats and proteins and break down carbohydrates.

Your body can't produce thiamine on its own—it has to be ingested through your diet. This is typically a non-issue for most healthy adults (think whole grains, asparagus, kale, pork, beef, chicken, eggs and potatoes). Those who struggle with alcohol use disorder, though, are at risk of thiamine deficiency. Why? Instead of eating a balanced diet, many alcoholics drink their calories, depriving their bodies of essential vitamins. In other cases, an alcohol-induced inflammation of the stomach lining reduces the body's ability to absorb vitamins.

According to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, "chronic alcohol consumption can cause thiamine deficiency and reduced enzyme activity, including inadequate dietary intake, malabsorption of thiamine from the gastrointestinal tract, and impaired utilization of thiamine in the cells."

Thiamine deficiency isn't just an annoyance. Without thiamine, the brain can't process glucose, robbing the brain of energy (and functioning). This can lead to a serious neurological disorder known as "wet brain syndrome"—better known in the medical community as Wernicke-Korsakoff syndrome.