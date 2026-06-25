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Addiction treatment is often described in terms that assume a level of familiarity—inpatient, outpatient, IOP, PHP—without explaining what the different types of care look like in real life or how they differ from one another.
A partial hospitalization program (PHP)—sometimes called day treatment—is a structured, intensive level of addiction treatment that takes place during the day while allowing you to return home or to a sober living setting in the evening. It can help to think of PHP as a level of care between inpatient treatment and outpatient options.
If you've been wondering what PHP treatment involves, how it fits into a recovery plan—and whether it could work for your situation, this article walks through the details step by step.
PHP TREATMENT AT A GLANCE
PHP treatment is a full-day, non-residential level of care for addiction that provides structured therapy, medical support and recovery programming. You attend treatment during the day—often similar in length and intensity to a full workday—then return home or to supportive housing in the evening.
This level of care is designed for people who need more support than traditional outpatient therapy, but do not require 24-hour medical supervision. In practical terms, this is often referred to as day treatment.
In a PHP setting, treatment typically includes:
At Hazelden Betty Ford, PHP programs are grounded in evidence-based care and decades of clinical experience, supported by insights from the Butler Center for Research, which studies what helps people build and sustain recovery over time.
Deciding to get support for substance use isn't always straightforward. You may be trying to balance what you're dealing with internally alongside everyday responsibilities—work, family, finances, privacy.
PHP treatment could be a helpful option if:
For many people, PHP offers a way to start making changes without stepping completely away from everyday life.
Looking into getting help with substance use or mental health challenges can feel overwhelming. Maybe you're wrestling with:
If you have a high-profile job or demanding responsibilities, stepping away, even temporarily, can feel difficult to justify.
At the same time, continuing without support can increase strain over time.
Day treatment is designed to account for those realities. It offers structured care while allowing you to stay connected to daily responsibilities, making care more accessible without requiring a complete pause in your life.
A typical day in a partial hospitalization program follows a consistent, structured schedule. While program specifics vary by provider, most include a mix of therapy, education and skill-building.
Morning check-in - An opportunity to share how you're feeling, what's on your mind and what you're working toward that day
Group therapy sessions - Conversations led by licensed clinicians that explore topics like coping skills, relationships, stress and substance use patterns
Individual therapy - One-on-one time to focus on personal goals, underlying concerns and progress
Educational sessions - Learning about how substance use affects the brain and body, along with practical recovery strategies
Breaks and skill practice - Time to reflect, regroup and practice new approaches in real time
Planning for evenings - Support in navigating time outside of treatment, including routines, boundaries and support systems
Over time, the structure of PHP can begin to feel less like a schedule to keep up with and more like a framework that supports stability. Instead of navigating each day on your own, there's a consistent place to return to—where patterns can be noticed, challenges can be worked through and progress can build in ways that carry into your day-to-day life.
As addiction psychiatrist Joseph Lee, MD, president and CEO of Hazelden Betty Ford, has emphasized, addiction is both a medical condition and a behavioral health challenge. That means effective treatment integrates clinical care, therapy and, when appropriate, medications—along with space to practice new ways of responding in everyday life. Programs like PHP are designed to bring those pieces together in a steady, structured way.
PHP treatment timelines vary based on individual needs, goals and progress.
Most programs involve:
Some people begin PHP after completing medical detox or inpatient rehab, while others start treatment directly at this level of care.
The overall timeline is shaped by factors such as:
Rather than following a fixed schedule, PHP is typically adjusted over time. Clinical teams work closely with each person to assess progress, identify areas that need more support and determine when it makes sense to step down to another level of care.
As needs shift, many people transition into a less intensive level of care, such as an intensive outpatient program (IOP) or other outpatient treatment options, when they're ready.
Both PHP and inpatient treatment provide structured, comprehensive care—but the living arrangement and level of medical monitoring differ.
For people who are medically stable but still need significant support, PHP can offer a strong balance between structure and independence.
PHP and IOP treatment are often mentioned together, but they serve different purposes in the continuum of care.
Think of PHP as the level of care between inpatient treatment and outpatient programs.
PHP is designed for people who need structured, full-day support but don't require overnight care.
For example:
PHP can be a good fit if you're experiencing substance use challenges along with other mental health conditions.
At Hazelden Betty Ford, PHP programs are designed to address substance use and mental health together, reflecting a whole-person approach to care.
Rather than separating these concerns across different providers or settings, treatment is coordinated in a patient-centered way. What comes up in therapy, group work and medical care is connected, so you're not left trying to piece it together on your own.
Integrated care incorporates:
Research from Hazelden Betty Ford's Butler Center shows that treating substance use and mental health conditions together supports more stable, long-term recovery outcomes.
In practice, this means the focus isn't on separating what's “causing what,” but on understanding how different experiences show up together—and how to respond to them.
PHP is typically one step within a broader recovery plan, not the final stage of care.
After completing PHP, next steps may include:
During PHP, there's a focus on building routines you can continue outside of treatment and recognizing situations that may feel challenging ahead of time.
A PHP treatment program is a structured, full-day level of outpatient care that provides therapy, medical support and recovery-focused programming without requiring overnight stays.
Most PHP programs last several weeks to a few months, with sessions typically held 5 days per week.
PHP is considered a level of outpatient care. It provides full-day treatment without requiring an overnight stay, placing it between inpatient treatment and traditional outpatient programs.
PHP offers intensive, structured care during the day while allowing you to return home in the evening. Inpatient treatment involves 24/7 residential care.
No. PHP involves more hours and a higher level of structure than IOP.
You may already have a sense that something needs to change—but feel unsure about what that change should look like.
It can be easy to think in all-or-nothing terms: either things are serious enough for treatment, or they're not. Either you need to step fully away from your life, or keep going as you are.
PHP offers a middle ground. It allows you to take a meaningful step toward change while still staying connected to your daily life.
If you're weighing your options, a quick and confidential self-test—like Hazelden Betty Ford's online screening—can help you better understand what level of support might fit your situation.
You don't have to wait for things to escalate to explore what support might look like.
A helpful next step might simply be to look into treatment options that could best fit your life at this time.
If you decide to explore further, Hazelden Betty Ford care navigators can help you understand: