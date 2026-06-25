Addiction treatment is often described in terms that assume a level of familiarity—inpatient, outpatient, IOP, PHP—without explaining what the different types of care look like in real life or how they differ from one another.

A partial hospitalization program (PHP)—sometimes called day treatment—is a structured, intensive level of addiction treatment that takes place during the day while allowing you to return home or to a sober living setting in the evening. It can help to think of PHP as a level of care between inpatient treatment and outpatient options.

If you've been wondering what PHP treatment involves, how it fits into a recovery plan—and whether it could work for your situation, this article walks through the details step by step.

PHP TREATMENT AT A GLANCE

PHP stands for partial hospitalization program

It provides full-day treatment without overnight stays

Most programs run 5–7 days per week for several hours per day

Care includes therapy, medical support and structured programming

PHP treatment often follows detox or inpatient care, or it can be the starting point for treatment when inpatient isn't needed

What Is a PHP Treatment Program?

PHP treatment is a full-day, non-residential level of care for addiction that provides structured therapy, medical support and recovery programming. You attend treatment during the day—often similar in length and intensity to a full workday—then return home or to supportive housing in the evening.

This level of care is designed for people who need more support than traditional outpatient therapy, but do not require 24-hour medical supervision. In practical terms, this is often referred to as day treatment.

In a PHP setting, treatment typically includes:

Individual therapy to explore patterns, stressors and goals

Group therapy for peer connection and shared learning

Medical and psychiatric support when needed

Education about substance use, mental health and recovery skills

Family involvement or support when appropriate

Planning for next steps, including ongoing care

At Hazelden Betty Ford, PHP programs are grounded in evidence-based care and decades of clinical experience, supported by insights from the Butler Center for Research, which studies what helps people build and sustain recovery over time.

When to Consider PHP Treatment

Deciding to get support for substance use isn't always straightforward. You may be trying to balance what you're dealing with internally alongside everyday responsibilities—work, family, finances, privacy.

PHP treatment could be a helpful option if:

Things feel harder to handle than they used to be

Outpatient therapy doesn't feel like enough support anymore

You're leaving inpatient care and want to keep that structure in place

You're looking for a treatment schedule that accommodates your daily responsibilities

For many people, PHP offers a way to start making changes without stepping completely away from everyday life.

The Quiet Hesitation Around Getting Help

Looking into getting help with substance use or mental health challenges can feel overwhelming. Maybe you're wrestling with:

Apprehension about how treatment might affect your work

Concerns about privacy

Questions about how you'll be perceived by others

If you have a high-profile job or demanding responsibilities, stepping away, even temporarily, can feel difficult to justify.

At the same time, continuing without support can increase strain over time.

Day treatment is designed to account for those realities. It offers structured care while allowing you to stay connected to daily responsibilities, making care more accessible without requiring a complete pause in your life.

What to Expect During PHP Treatment

A typical day in a partial hospitalization program follows a consistent, structured schedule. While program specifics vary by provider, most include a mix of therapy, education and skill-building.

A sample day might include:

Morning check-in - An opportunity to share how you're feeling, what's on your mind and what you're working toward that day

Group therapy sessions - Conversations led by licensed clinicians that explore topics like coping skills, relationships, stress and substance use patterns

Individual therapy - One-on-one time to focus on personal goals, underlying concerns and progress

Educational sessions - Learning about how substance use affects the brain and body, along with practical recovery strategies

Breaks and skill practice - Time to reflect, regroup and practice new approaches in real time

Planning for evenings - Support in navigating time outside of treatment, including routines, boundaries and support systems

Over time, the structure of PHP can begin to feel less like a schedule to keep up with and more like a framework that supports stability. Instead of navigating each day on your own, there's a consistent place to return to—where patterns can be noticed, challenges can be worked through and progress can build in ways that carry into your day-to-day life.

As addiction psychiatrist Joseph Lee, MD, president and CEO of Hazelden Betty Ford, has emphasized, addiction is both a medical condition and a behavioral health challenge. That means effective treatment integrates clinical care, therapy and, when appropriate, medications—along with space to practice new ways of responding in everyday life. Programs like PHP are designed to bring those pieces together in a steady, structured way.

How Long Is PHP Treatment?

PHP treatment timelines vary based on individual needs, goals and progress.

Most programs involve:

Several weeks to a few months of care

Sessions held 5–6 days per week (sometimes 7, depending on the program)

4–8 hours per day of structured treatment

Some people begin PHP after completing medical detox or inpatient rehab, while others start treatment directly at this level of care.

The overall timeline is shaped by factors such as:

The severity and duration of substance use

Physical and emotional health

Presence of co-occurring mental health conditions (anxiety, depression, trauma)

The level of support available at home or in daily life

Personal goals for recovery

Rather than following a fixed schedule, PHP is typically adjusted over time. Clinical teams work closely with each person to assess progress, identify areas that need more support and determine when it makes sense to step down to another level of care.

As needs shift, many people transition into a less intensive level of care, such as an intensive outpatient program (IOP) or other outpatient treatment options, when they're ready.

What Makes PHP Different from Inpatient Treatment?

Both PHP and inpatient treatment provide structured, comprehensive care—but the living arrangement and level of medical monitoring differ.

Inpatient treatment:

24/7 care in a residential setting

Medical and clinical staff available at all times

Best suited for people who need close monitoring or a safe, contained environment

PHP (day treatment):

Full-day programming without overnight stays

Access to clinical and medical teams during treatment hours

Greater flexibility to maintain some daily routines

For people who are medically stable but still need significant support, PHP can offer a strong balance between structure and independence.

Is PHP the Same as IOP?

PHP and IOP treatment are often mentioned together, but they serve different purposes in the continuum of care.

PHP (Partial Hospitalization Program):

More hours per day

More structured schedule

Higher level of clinical intensity

IOP (Intensive Outpatient Program):

Fewer hours per week

More flexibility around work and personal commitments

Often follows PHP as a next step

Think of PHP as the level of care between inpatient treatment and outpatient programs.

Who Is PHP Treatment For?

PHP is designed for people who need structured, full-day support but don't require overnight care.

For example:

You want a structured place to go during the day, but still want to be home in the evenings to stay connected to family, responsibilities or daily life

You've recently left inpatient or residential care and want support to help you maintain the progress you've made as you return to your routine

You're noticing that stress, anxiety or changes in your mood are connected to why and when you feel like drinking or using

PHP can be a good fit if you're experiencing substance use challenges along with other mental health conditions.

How PHP Addresses Both Substance Use and Mental Health

At Hazelden Betty Ford, PHP programs are designed to address substance use and mental health together, reflecting a whole-person approach to care.

Rather than separating these concerns across different providers or settings, treatment is coordinated in a patient-centered way. What comes up in therapy, group work and medical care is connected, so you're not left trying to piece it together on your own.

Integrated care incorporates:

Therapy that addresses both substance use and underlying stress, anxiety or mood patterns

Support for mental health symptoms alongside recovery goals

Medication management when appropriate

Practical skills for responding to real-life situations—at work, at home and in relationships

Research from Hazelden Betty Ford's Butler Center shows that treating substance use and mental health conditions together supports more stable, long-term recovery outcomes.

In practice, this means the focus isn't on separating what's “causing what,” but on understanding how different experiences show up together—and how to respond to them.

What Happens After PHP Treatment?

PHP is typically one step within a broader recovery plan, not the final stage of care.

After completing PHP, next steps may include:

Intensive outpatient treatment (IOP)

Ongoing individual therapy

Recovery support groups

Continued medical or psychiatric care

During PHP, there's a focus on building routines you can continue outside of treatment and recognizing situations that may feel challenging ahead of time.