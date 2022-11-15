Bio

Dr. Joseph Lee serves as the president and chief executive officer of the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation and is one of the most sought-after thought leaders on addiction treatment and mental health care in the world. With extensive expertise and experience providing quality, comprehensive care to youth and families from across the country and abroad, Dr. Lee has developed an unparalleled perspective on emerging drug trends, co-occurring mental health conditions, innovation and the ever-changing culture of addiction. He is known widely for his love-inspired, science-powered approach to care and impassioned advocacy for all people who are affected by substance use and mental health conditions.

A triple-board certified physician, Dr. Lee completed his fellowship in child and adolescent psychiatry from John Hopkins Hospital, his adult psychiatry residency at Duke University Hospital and his medical degree at the University of Oklahoma. He is a diplomate of the American Board of Addiction Medicine and a member of the Motivational Interviewing Network of Trainers. He also serves on the board of the National Association of Addiction Treatment Providers and is vice chair of the board at the St. Paul & Minnesota Foundation.

Given his unique degree of specialization and powerful messaging, Dr. Lee is frequently interviewed by national media and has spoken on Capitol Hill, at the White House and at academic conferences and events across the United States. He is the author of Recovering My Kid: Parenting Young Adults in Treatment and Beyond, a practical guide for parental leadership in times of crisis.