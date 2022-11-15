Skip to Main Content
Joseph Lee, MD

President and Chief Executive Officer
Dr. Joseph Lee serves as the president and chief executive officer of the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation and is one of the most sought-after thought leaders on addiction treatment and mental health care in the world. With extensive expertise and experience providing quality, comprehensive care to youth and families from across the country and abroad, Dr. Lee has developed an unparalleled perspective on emerging drug trends, co-occurring mental health conditions, innovation and the ever-changing culture of addiction. He is known widely for his love-inspired, science-powered approach to care and impassioned advocacy for all people who are affected by substance use and mental health conditions. 

A triple-board certified physician, Dr. Lee completed his fellowship in child and adolescent psychiatry from John Hopkins Hospital, his adult psychiatry residency at Duke University Hospital and his medical degree at the University of Oklahoma. He is a diplomate of the American Board of Addiction Medicine and a member of the Motivational Interviewing Network of Trainers. He also serves on the board of the National Association of Addiction Treatment Providers and is vice chair of the board at the St. Paul & Minnesota Foundation.

Given his unique degree of specialization and powerful messaging, Dr. Lee is frequently interviewed by national media and has spoken on Capitol Hill, at the White House and at academic conferences and events across the United States. He is the author of Recovering My Kid: Parenting Young Adults in Treatment and Beyond, a practical guide for parental leadership in times of crisis.

Known nationally for his work with adolescents and families as well as his insights on the intersections of culture, psychology and substance use.

Recovering My Kid: Parenting Young Adults in Treatment and Beyond

Hazelden Betty Ford promotes its medical director to chief executive

Dr. Joseph Lee takes over to lead famed addiction and mental health provider

Hazelden Betty Ford's new CEO taking over at a critical time

Dry January

The New York Times … "Opioids on the Quad"

The New York Times… "Are Teenagers Replacing Drugs with Smartphones?" 

NBC's Today Show … "Is addiction genetic, and should it be treated like a disease?"

Tamron Hall Show … "Who's to blame for the opioid epidemic?"

Rolling Stone … "Ativan: What You Need to Know About Chris Cornell's Anxiety Pills"

CNN Health … "Mobile addiction clinic brings help to those at heart of opioid epidemic"

Wall Street Journal … "Campus Life 101: Staying Sober"

USA Today … "'Deaths of despair': Coronavirus pandemic could push suicide, drug deaths as high as 150k, study says"

NBC News … "How America's Colleges Are Reacting to the Epidemic"

NPR's On Point … "Online Treatment, Virtual Check-Ins: Dealing With Addiction In A Pandemic"

MPR News … "What alcohol and drug use recovery is like during the pandemic"

Let's Talk Addiction & Recovery - Youth at Risk: A Convergence of Concerning Trends

Brenda Zane's HopeStream - Overcoming addiction in young adults with humility, empathy and grace

Let's Talk Addiction & Recovery - What's the Harm in Vaping?

Let's Talk Addiction & Recovery - Quality Standards in Addiction Treatment

This Life #YouLive with Dr. Drew - Episode 131, on opioids

Let's Talk Addiction & Recovery - Addiction Prevention: What's a Parent to Do?

MomEnough - How to Talk to Your Child about Drugs and Alcohol

Prioritizing Prevention Dollars: Investing in People Sooner – National Council for Behavioral Health Conference – Seattle

Addiction as a Developmental Disorder – Congressional Forum on Addiction, supporting the Comprehensive Addiction & Recovery Act – Washington D.C.

Wilson, J., Lee, J., Fischer, S., & Esposito-Smythers, C. (2017). Anxious Adolescent in the Emergency Room. In 943836464 737132163 C. A. Galanter & 943836465 737132163 P. S. Jensen (Authors), DSM-5® casebook and treatment guide for child mental health (pp. 167-177). Arlington, VA: American Psychiatric Association Publishing.

Seppala, M. & Lee, J. (2016). Medical aspects of substance use disorders : the neurobiology of addiction. Center City, MN: Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation.

Seppala, M. & Larson, B. (2015). Integrating the twelve steps with medication-assisted treatment for opioid use disorder : best practices for professionals : Implementation guide. USA: Hazelden Publishing. Edrington, C., Klescewski, J. & Lee, J. (2012). 

Edrington, C., Klescewski, J. & Lee, J. (2012). Drugs of abuse : treatment and recovery. Center City, Minn. Toronto, Ont. Buffalo, NY: Hazelden Foundation Distributed by Kineticvideo.com.

Lee, J. (2012). Recovering my kid: Parenting young adults in treatment and beyond. Center City, MN: Hazelden.

