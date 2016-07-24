Does a Cold Shower Sober You Up?

Question:

Does taking a cold shower or drinking a couple of cups of strong coffee sober a person up faster?

Answer:

It does not work. The body rids itself of alcohol on a fixed schedule. The liver metabolizes 1 ounce of 100-proof whiskey (or one 12-ounce can of beer, or one 5-ounce glass of wine) per hour. So, while a cold shower may make sobering up a cleaner experience, it has no effect on the rate of lowering the blood alcohol level.