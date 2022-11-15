Risk Reduction Education Program

Have You Faced Consequences Because of Your Drinking or Other Drug Use?

If you face serious consequences from your drinking or drug use, you should carefully consider your next step. Some consequences may seem like random events, never to be repeated, and you may think you’re in control of your substance use. But it probably happened for a reason, and soon enough, you will likely face additional consequences:

Loss of job

Loss of relationships

Expulsion from school

You can still take control of your future with the right insight and information.

Risk Reduction - Using the Right Information for Better Choices

With the right information, you can learn why you behave the way you do with alcohol or other drugs, and what you can do to make better choices.

And the road to better decision making starts with understanding.

Become Motivated to Change with Our Risk-Reduction Course

Our risk-reduction course teaches you to make healthier choices, and helps you understand your substance use. You can examine, perhaps for the first time, your entire attitude, perception and motivation behind drinking and other drug use.

The course will give you greater awareness of the risks involved in your choices, and teach you new strategies to weigh and assess your choices around substance use, which may help you reduce any unwanted behaviors related to alcohol or other drugs, and identify any consequences long before they happen.



Hazelden Betty Ford uses the evidence-based Prime for Life®, a motivational intervention program specifically designed for adults who make high-risk choices. This includes but is not limited to intoxicated drivers and criminal offenders, college students, and young people charged with alcohol and/or drug offenses. It is designed to change drinking and drug use behaviors by changing beliefs, attitudes, risk perceptions, motivations, and providing knowledge of how to reduce risk of alcohol- and drug-related problems.

Register for a Course

Self-led courses use a virtual platform with a series of pre-recorded educational session that you complete at your own pace. Use the links below to register and provide payment for the course you have chosen. Once your payment is confirmed, you will receive an email within 72 hours with your course log-in information. All Risk Reduction Education Courses are self-pay, insurance is not accepted at this time. Programming is being offered to those who are self-referred, referred from a university, employee assistance program, and/or medical, mental health, or substance abuse professionals. This program is not currently being offered to those with specific DUI or court ordered requirements. A certificate of completion is sent directly to each participant. Each participant is expected to share their certificate with any referent or organization that may need it for documentation purposes.

All questions regarding the registration or payment process can be directed to riskreductioned@hazeldenbettyford.org.

Self-Paced Courses

The online course allows you to complete modules on your schedule. The program enables you to identify your core values and the potential consequences of substance use on those core values.