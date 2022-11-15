Welcome home, friends. We look forward to welcoming you back to campus.

Let's get reconnected and re-inspired, and celebrate the experience, strength and gifts of recovery.

Friday, November 3

7:30 a.m.-1 p.m. - Serenity Hike

Jennifer Dewey, Wellness Specialist

Embark on a journey into the tranquil embrace of nature, where the breathtaking beauty in Indian Canyons, Palm Springs, promises to awaken your senses and nourish your soul. This immersive hike offers a blend of reflection and supportive fellowship and includes a meditation ceremony, a moderate hike, and a recovery lunch meeting.

Cost is $45.

4:30-6:30 p.m. - Alumni Reception

Come together with fellow alumni, friends, family, and staff to be a part of our heartwarming, welcome home tradition.

There is no charge for this reception.

6:45-8:30 p.m. - Medallion Ceremony

Join a celebration of recovery as we commemorate 41 years of extraordinary journeys and memorable recovery milestones. There is no charge for this ceremony.

Saturday, November 4

9-10 a.m. - Alumni Panel Meeting – AA, NA, Al-Anon and Children's Share

There is no charge for this meeting.

10:15-11:45 a.m. - State of the Center

Join the Betty Ford Center's vibrant journey with this annual overview presented by Leaders of Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation. This year, we will focus on alumni as well as a comprehensive glimpse into our achievements, initiatives, and exciting prospects.

There is no charge for this meeting.

Noon-1 p.m. - Alumni Luncheon

Gather with fellow alumni, families and friends for a casual meal and fun opportunity to reconnect, share experiences and forge new connections. Gourmet boxed lunches will be provided.

Cost is $25.

1:15-2 p.m. - Workshop 1: Perception, Resentments & Recovery Magic

Bryan Wilmoth, Addiction Counselor 4

Cost is $25.

2:15-3 p.m. - Workshop 2: Exploring the Gifts of Gratitude

Ermanno DiFebo-Orsini

Gratitude has much to offer, from improving health to dealing with adversity. This workshop will identify how important and achievable gratitude is in your life.

Cost is $25.

3:15-4 p.m. - Workshop 3: We Are All Recovering from Something

Dawn Nickel, PhD, Author and Founder of SHE RECOVERS

We are all recovering from something—sometimes more than one thing. We get sober and then became obsessed with food or work or the gym. And if we're not careful, we're back where we started – numbing rather than dealing with our underlying issues. While it might seem overwhelming to admit we all have a thing (or two) to recover from, finding community is a great starting point. When everyone admits to having a thing, then the thing is no big deal. Join Dawn to explore these truths—and examine how best to achieve recovery success.

Cost is $25.

6-9:30 p.m. - Celebration Reception and Banquet

Come together for a delicious meal and an evening of inspiration, featuring alumni and special guests sharing stories that highlight resilience, growth, and achievement.

Location: Omni Rancho Las Palmas Resort & Spa

Cost is $95.

Sunday, November 5

9:30-11 a.m. - Farewell Brunch

Join us for a light breakfast as we share grateful goodbyes and welcome new memories. The breakfast will include story time, where alumni and special guests share stories and answer questions.

Cost is $30.

Special hotel rates at the Omni are available.