2023 Covington Curriculum Conference

Helping Women Recover (Third Edition)

Carol Ackley and Twyla Wilson

This comprehensive, 20-session treatment model integrates theories of addiction, women’s psychological development and trauma. The training emphasizes the key issues of self, relationships, sexuality and spiritualty, and therapeutic techniques for addressing these matters. Implementation in correctional settings is also discussed.

Note: The criminal justice versions include information about justice-involved people as well as the challenges of working in the criminal justice system. While many of the exercises are identical, the language acknowledges that people are in custodial settings. If you are working in community corrections, either version will work for you.

Beyond Trauma (Second Edition)

Eileen Russo



This 12-session program for women incorporates the insights of neuroscience with the latest understanding of trauma and post-traumatic stress disorder. Each session has also been adapted for girls. The program uses cognitive-behavioral techniques, mindfulness, expressive arts and body-oriented exercises (including yoga), with a focus on both the inner self and the outer self.

Voices: A Program of Self-Discovery and Empowerment for Girls (Second Edition)

Candice Norcott and Christina Cicero



This evidence-based program is designed to encourage girls and young women to find and express themselves. Training focuses on issues related to developing a sense of self, healthy relationships, substance misuse, gender exploration and much more.

Beyond Violence/Beyond Anger and Violence

Gina Fedock and Patricia Esparza



This 21-session, evidence-based curriculum addresses the needs and issues of women who are struggling with anger. The program offers the first manualized intervention for women that focuses on their own anger, as well as the anger and violence they may have experienced from others.

Note: Beyond Violence is for those providing services in criminal justice settings; Beyond Anger and Violence is for those providing services in non-criminal justice settings. The training covers both populations.

Helping Men Recover (Second Edition)

Rick Dauer and Shane Pugh



The first gender-responsive and trauma-informed addiction treatment curriculum for men, Helping Men Recover was updated in 2022. The 21-session program addresses male socialization in recovery, the relational needs of men, as well as abuse and trauma. It includes gender-expansive language and examples.

Note: The criminal justice version is for those providing services in jails and prisons; the community version is for those providing services in the community. The training covers both populations.

A Young Man’s Guide to Self-Mastery

Rob Rodriguez



This program is designed to help adolescents who have a masculine experience of the world mitigate the effects of adversity and trauma in their lives. The training describes the world of boys and includes the topics of cyber-bullying, emotional development, process of trauma and substance misuse.