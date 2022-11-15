Help for Your Child if You Have Addiction in Your Family

The Hazelden Betty Ford Children's Program provides support, education and care to kids who grow up in a family with alcohol or other drug addiction. When children learn they did not somehow cause or contribute to their loved one's alcohol or drug addiction, a huge weight is lifted. That's a key takeaway for kids who participate in our Children's Program. The self-care skills and strategies children learn in the program set them up to make healthy choices in the future as well.

Offered in-person at three Hazelden Betty Ford locations as well as nationwide through virtual sessions, the Children’s Program is led by trained counseling staff and designed for kids ages 7-12.

In-Person Children’s Program

Children participate in programming on site, over several consecutive days. The program is offered monthly. Contact the location nearest you to learn more about times and days:

Virtual Children’s Program

Children participate via Zoom over a two-day period, with three-hour sessions each day. Thanks to generous donors, the virtual program is provided to your family at no cost.

El Programa para Niños

El Programa para Niños ofrece servicios en persona y virtuales de apoyo para los niños y las familias afectadas por el consumo de sustancias y las enfermedades mentales. Aprende más.