Skip to Main Content
1-866-831-5700
Trending Searches
Back to Navigation

Our New Tools for Your Better Mental Health

Integrated treatment for anxiety, depression, trauma and addiction

Call Us Today 1-866-831-5700
Female with cat at home relaxing during the weekend

Co-Occurring Care Near Me

Find expert mental health/substance use treatment via telehealth, intensive outpatient (IOP), partial hospitalization (PHP) and residential options across the United States.

See Locations
Clipboard Icon

Accepted Health Insurance

Your health insurance may cover services for anxiety, depression, trauma and addiction.

Check Your Insurance
Acceppted Health Insurance

From coping with life to living your best life

Next-Generation Mental Health Treatment Means a Healthier You

We get it. After more than 75 years of helping people overcome shame, break old patterns and brave new ones, we know every healing journey is unique—and the right care can be hard to find. 

That's why our innovative care is personalized to your needs and strengths, bringing the best mental health therapies together with the most effective addiction treatment. It’s all-in-one care that puts you on the path to the life you want—and deserve.

Young people talking and flirting on the streets of Kuala Lumpur, having a coffee break together in front of their office or university library.

Here with You Like No One Else

Streamlined access to psychiatry

We help coordinate the mental health care you need so you can focus on healing, including individual sessions with your psychiatrist, medication management and ongoing oversight and guidance. 

Highly specialized care team

Our staff are trained in evidence-based treatments to address mental health and substance use issues together because symptoms are typically interrelated.

Many of our dual-licensed providers trained at our graduate school, an internationally recognized co-occurring accredited program. 

A thoroughly holistic approach to mental health

Symptoms of anxiety, trauma or depression can intensify substance use issues, and vice versa. We address all interrelated mental health and substance use symptoms within the same treatment program, incorporating education, skill-building, peer connection, nutritional guidance, wellness practices and spiritual insight to support your well-being and improve your quality of life in every way.

A built-for-you care plan

Your treatment path is uniquely yours, shaped by your challenges, strengths and personal goals—and what matters most to you. That's exactly where we start in developing your care plan from assessments and diagnosis, to specific therapies and interventions, to ongoing coaching and support. It's a plan built for you. 

Real-life skills

We understand that healing starts in treatment, but life is lived outside of treatment. That’s why you'll focus on skills that sync the how-to's of treatment with the how-to's of navigating everyday life—like how to manage your emotions, how to cope with stress and triggers, how to have healthier relationships.

Treatment at your pace

The best treatment pace for you depends on your specific mental health and well-being challenges—measured by clinical milestones, not timelines. We're here with expert guidance and support at every step and level of care, from inpatient, to partial hospitalization (PHP), to intensive outpatient (IOP), to individual and family therapy to recovery coaching. 

A community who gets you

At Hazelden Betty Ford, you don't have to brave this alone—inside or outside treatment. Unlike traditional mental health providers, we're deeply rooted in the healing power of mutual support and belonging. Your community here includes others in your program who will learn and share along side of you, a multi-disciplinary care team who sees you as a person and not just another patient, and lifelong connection with others who have walked a similar path. We can't wait to meet you!

Explore Personalized Mental Health Care Here

Residential Co-occurring Mental Health and Addiction Treatment

24/7 co-occurring care for anxiety, depression, trauma and substance use issues; begins with medical stabilization, detox and comprehensive assessments.

Partial Hospitalization (PHP) and Intensive Outpatient (IOP) Treatment

Day or evening, part-time group programs allow you to fit quality care for anxiety, depression, trauma and substance use issues into your life.

Telehealth Intensive Outpatient (IOP) Mental Health/Addiction Treatment

Easy access from home to integrated care for anxiety, depression, trauma and addiction, with online groups offered days or evenings.

Individual and Family Therapy

In-person and virtual telehealth appointments at your convenience with our licensed mental health professionals.

Care for Your Family

Connect your loved ones and kids with education, coaching and community.

Substance Use Self-Test

Is your alcohol/drug use adding to your anxiety or depression? Take a quick, confidential self-assessment to find out. 
America's best addiction treatment centers in 2024 based on Newsweek
1-866-831-5700