We help coordinate the mental health care you need so you can focus on healing, including individual sessions with your psychiatrist, medication management and ongoing oversight and guidance.
Our staff are trained in evidence-based treatments to address mental health and substance use issues together because symptoms are typically interrelated.
Many of our dual-licensed providers trained at our graduate school, an internationally recognized co-occurring accredited program.
Symptoms of anxiety, trauma or depression can intensify substance use issues, and vice versa. We address all interrelated mental health and substance use symptoms within the same treatment program, incorporating education, skill-building, peer connection, nutritional guidance, wellness practices and spiritual insight to support your well-being and improve your quality of life in every way.
Your treatment path is uniquely yours, shaped by your challenges, strengths and personal goals—and what matters most to you. That's exactly where we start in developing your care plan from assessments and diagnosis, to specific therapies and interventions, to ongoing coaching and support. It's a plan built for you.
We understand that healing starts in treatment, but life is lived outside of treatment. That’s why you'll focus on skills that sync the how-to's of treatment with the how-to's of navigating everyday life—like how to manage your emotions, how to cope with stress and triggers, how to have healthier relationships.
The best treatment pace for you depends on your specific mental health and well-being challenges—measured by clinical milestones, not timelines. We're here with expert guidance and support at every step and level of care, from inpatient, to partial hospitalization (PHP), to intensive outpatient (IOP), to individual and family therapy to recovery coaching.
At Hazelden Betty Ford, you don't have to brave this alone—inside or outside treatment. Unlike traditional mental health providers, we're deeply rooted in the healing power of mutual support and belonging. Your community here includes others in your program who will learn and share along side of you, a multi-disciplinary care team who sees you as a person and not just another patient, and lifelong connection with others who have walked a similar path. We can't wait to meet you!