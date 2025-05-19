Center City, MN – May 19, 2025 – Hazelden Betty Ford Graduate School is proud to announce that three of its outstanding students – Jennifer Fukuda, Fermi P. Smith, and Courtney Weinrich – have been awarded the prestigious 2024 National Board for Certified Counselors Foundation MFP Addictions Counseling Fellowships. These fellowships not only support their educational pursuits but also recognize their unwavering commitment to serving underserved communities.

NBCCF reports that, out of over 490 applicants, ninety-five fellows were selected to represent three distinct cohorts: doctoral-level mental health counseling, master's-level mental health counseling, and master's-level addictions counseling. The Addictions Counseling Fellowships were awarded to 43 addictions counseling master's students. Through these scholarships and fellowships, the Foundation aims to increase the number of counselors dedicated to helping underserved populations, including youth, older adults, rural or inner-city communities, and military-connected communities.

"Jennifer, Fermi, and Courtney have demonstrated exceptional dedication and passion for the field of addictions counseling," says Kevin Doyle, EdD, president and CEO of the Hazelden Betty Ford Graduate School. "Their selection as Addiction Counseling Fellows is a testament to their hard work, commitment, and the impact they are poised to make in their future careers."

This year for the first time ever, all 43 fellows will be participating in a three-day immersion experience at a Hazelden Betty Ford site, either the Betty Ford Center or Center City, MN.

For more information about the Hazelden Betty Ford Graduate School and its programs, or to inquire about commencement activities, please email graduateschool@hazeldenbettyford.edu.



About the Hazelden Betty Ford Graduate School



The Hazelden Betty Ford Graduate School educates future leaders in addiction counseling who provide evidence-based, integrated care for substance use and co-occurring disorders. Hazelden Betty Ford has been training addiction counselors longer than any other institution in the U.S. and aims to set the international standard for addiction counselor education, practice and leadership. The school and its programs hold accreditations from the Higher Learning Commission, the National Addiction Studies Accreditation, Commission, and the Council for Accreditation of Counseling and Related Educational Programs. Learn more.