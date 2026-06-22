Addiction Alliance of Georgia is Expanding Addiction Medicine Training

ATLANTA, Georgia (June 22, 2026) — As Georgia invests opioid settlement funds to address the continuing impact of the overdose crisis, the Addiction Alliance of Georgia is expanding hands-on addiction medicine training for health care students and professionals across the state.

The Substance Use Disorder Education Program, a five-day immersive training offered through the Addiction Alliance of Georgia, a collaboration between the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation and Emory Healthcare, is designed to improve how substance use disorders are understood, treated and managed in clinical settings.

Launched in March 2025, the program has trained 233 participants since its inception. The initiative reflects the alliance's commitment to strengthening the state's addiction treatment workforce.

Participants have described the program as life changing. The training combines classroom instruction with clinical observation and experiential learning in the Addiction Alliance of Georgia and Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation treatment setting. Participants engage directly with patients and care teams to better understand the human impact of substance use disorder and the process of recovery.

"There remains a significant gap between the number of individuals who need treatment and those who receive it," said Joseph Skrajewski, executive director of medical and professional education, Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation. "This program helps future and practicing health care providers recognize addiction as a chronic medical condition and equips them with practical tools to reduce stigma and improve patient care."

Nationally, only a small percentage of people who meet criteria for substance use disorder seek treatment in a given year. Barriers include limited training, stigma and a lack of integrated care. The curriculum addresses those gaps through education on:

The disease model and neurobiology of addiction

The importance of language in reducing stigma associated with substance use disorder

Screening, brief intervention and referral to treatment

Prevention strategies and recovery-oriented systems of care

Peer recovery support and interdisciplinary collaboration

Appropriate levels of care across the treatment continuum

Participants also receive exposure to motivational interviewing techniques and other patient-centered communication approaches that support effective screening and intervention in real-world health care settings.

The program includes a formal evaluation component that measures changes in knowledge, stigma and intended clinical practice behaviors before and after participation. The goal is to increase understanding of substance use disorder prevention, treatment and recovery while strengthening confidence and competence in caring for patients and families affected by addiction.

"The aim is not only education but measurable change in practice," said John Martin, who manages the program at the Addiction Alliance of Georgia. "By investing opioid settlement funds in this training, we are building a workforce better prepared to identify substance use disorder early, intervene appropriately and support long-term recovery."

The program is offered at no cost to participants thanks to grant support and is open to qualified students enrolled in Georgia-based higher education institutions as well as health care professionals seeking advanced training. Grant support also includes scholarships for Georgia residents to attend the Hazelden Betty Ford Graduate School, which provides master's degrees in counseling.

For more information about program dates and application details, visit:

https://www.addictionallianceofgeorgia.org/education.

About the Addiction Alliance of Georgia

The Addiction Alliance of Georgia is a collaborative initiative between Emory Healthcare and the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation, dedicated to advancing addiction treatment, education and research. AAG strives to provide compassionate, evidence-based care to individuals and families affected by substance use disorders. For more information, please visit Addiction Alliance of Georgia.