Center City, Minn. (Feb. 7, 2023) – The Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation—the nation's largest nonprofit provider of substance use treatment, mental health care and related research, education and prevention services—has selected Carmen Rodriguez Johnson to be its chief marketing officer.

Johnson, who will step into the new role on March 6, has spent the past five years as chief marketing officer and senior vice president for audience development at American Public Media Group, which includes Minnesota Public Radio. Prior to joining American Public Media, she was at General Mills for 15 years and, before that, Procter & Gamble.

"We are thrilled to welcome Carmen to Hazelden Betty Ford. Her role in helping us connect with the communities we aim to serve and understand their needs is crucial because many people and families affected by substance use and mental health conditions feel isolated and are unsure of where to turn for quality information and options," said Joseph Lee, MD, president and CEO of the Minnesota-based Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation, which serves thousands of people a year at locations across the country and online.

"Carmen has devoted her career to understanding consumers and meeting their needs, building iconic brands, introducing digital campaigns, elevating storytelling and fundraising, and leading cultural change—all priorities at Hazelden Betty Ford," Dr. Lee added. "We're excited about what she brings to the organization, to the individuals and families we serve, and to our vision of empowering recovery and well-being for all."

Johnson will become the first Latina member of Hazelden Betty Ford's executive leadership team.

"It's an honor to join the mission at Hazelden Betty Ford, which does so much good in our communities. In partnership with the exceptional marketing team, I hope to help make it easier for people to access the information and life-changing services they need and want," Johnson said. "I'm excited that Hazelden Betty Ford is expanding mental health, family and children's services—huge areas of need and opportunities for growth. I'm also excited about the commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, and the focus on transforming the care delivery system through the eyes of the people we aim to serve. Representing the voice of the people we serve is what I love to do."

In her previous role at American Public Media Group (APMG), Johnson was responsible for identifying opportunities to grow the audience and revenue, developing motivating communication to support the portfolio of brands, and providing insight and inspiration about the audience to drive strategy. APMG is the nation's largest owner and operator of public radio stations, producing and distributing national programming that reaches over 21 million listeners per week.

Earlier, at General Mills, Johnson held leadership roles in marketing, sales, and consumer insights across domestic and international retail, as well as food-service businesses—driving growth and innovation on brands including Cheerios, Yoplait, Nature Valley, and Betty Crocker. At Procter & Gamble, she worked in marketing and sales on brands such as Always and Tide.

Johnson, who grew up in St. Paul, earned a marketing degree and MBA at the University of Minnesota. She lives in Minnetonka, Minn., and has two children, ages 11 and 5.