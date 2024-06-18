Hazelden Betty Ford Announces Confidential Evaluation Service Designed for Healthcare Professionals

ST. PAUL, Minn. (June 18, 2024) – The Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation, the nation's leading nonprofit addiction treatment provider, today announced the launch of a specialized evaluation and treatment service in St. Paul, designed to meet the unique needs of healthcare professionals struggling with substance use disorders and other mental health issues.

"Healthcare professionals are under immense pressure," said Alta DeRoo, M.D, M.B.A., chief medical officer at Hazelden Betty Ford. "A recent study by the CDC found that nearly half of health workers reported often burned out, reported feeling burnout, depression or anxiety in the past year. These stressors can increase the risk of substance use disorders, creating a hidden crisis within the medical community."

The new healthcare professionals (HCP) three-day outpatient evaluation program recognizes the challenges faced by medical providers, including demanding schedules, access to controlled substances, and the stigma associated with seeking help. The comprehensive evaluation offers:

Confidentiality and expertise: Hazelden Betty Ford's HCP services prioritize complete confidentiality for all participants, ensuring careers are not jeopardized by seeking treatment.

Specialized curriculum: The multidisciplinary approach, including medical, psychiatric, and psychological assessments from addiction board-certified professionals, is tailored to the specific stressors and ethical considerations healthcare professionals face.

Integrated ecosystem of support: When continued treatment is recommended, Hazelden Betty Ford offers the gold standard in evidence-based addiction treatment and recovery, including expanded mental health and family services that improve outcomes for lifelong recovery and wellbeing.

"The HCP assessment offers a safe space for healthcare professionals to begin to heal and reclaim their well-being," said Dr. DeRoo. "By providing this on-ramp to comprehensive, confidential treatment, we can help them return to their vital roles, better equipped to care for themselves and their patients."