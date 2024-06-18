Hazelden Betty Ford Announces Confidential Evaluation Service Designed for Healthcare Professionals

ST. PAUL, Minn. (June 18, 2024) – The Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation, the nation's leading nonprofit addiction treatment provider, today announced the launch of a specialized evaluation and treatment service in St. Paul, designed to meet the unique needs of healthcare professionals struggling with substance use disorders and other mental health issues.
"Healthcare professionals are under immense pressure," said Alta DeRoo, M.D, M.B.A., chief medical officer at Hazelden Betty Ford. "A recent study by the CDC found that nearly half of health workers reported often burned out, reported feeling burnout, depression or anxiety in the past year. These stressors can increase the risk of substance use disorders, creating a hidden crisis within the medical community."
The new healthcare professionals (HCP) three-day outpatient evaluation program recognizes the challenges faced by medical providers, including demanding schedules, access to controlled substances, and the stigma associated with seeking help. The comprehensive evaluation offers:
"The HCP assessment offers a safe space for healthcare professionals to begin to heal and reclaim their well-being," said Dr. DeRoo. "By providing this on-ramp to comprehensive, confidential treatment, we can help them return to their vital roles, better equipped to care for themselves and their patients."
The Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation is a force of healing and hope for individuals, families and communities affected by addiction to alcohol and other drugs. As the nation's leading nonprofit provider of comprehensive inpatient and outpatient addiction and mental health care for adults and youth, the Foundation has treatment centers and telehealth services nationwide as well as a network of collaborators throughout health care. Through charitable support and a commitment to innovation, the Foundation is able to continually enhance care, research, programs and services, and help more people. With a legacy that began in 1949 and includes the 1982 founding of the Betty Ford Center, the Foundation today is committed to expanding access to compassionate, evidence-based care and encompasses a graduate school, a publishing division, a research center, recovery advocacy and thought leadership, professional and medical education programs, school-based prevention resources and a specialized program for children who grow up in families with addiction.
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