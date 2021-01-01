Brian Couey Named Executive Director of INTEGRIS Health Arcadia Trails

EDMOND, Okla. (Feb. 2, 2023)—Behavioral healthcare leader Brian Couey, PsyD, has been named executive director of the Arcadia Trails Center for Addiction Recovery, a 40-bed residential treatment center that is part of INTEGRIS Health, the largest health system in Oklahoma.

Dr. Couey has worked in the substance use treatment industry for nearly two decades, most recently serving as a regional director of outpatient services for the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation, the nation's largest nonprofit system of substance use disorder treatment, mental health care, recovery resources and related prevention and education services. He holds master's and doctorate degrees in clinical psychology from the California School of Professional Psychology in Los Angeles. He also received an award from the California Psychology Internship Council for his commitment to working with underserved populations and has been recognized by the U.S. House of Representatives for his community service work.

INTEGRIS Health Arcadia Trails is an affiliate-level member of Hazelden Betty Ford's Patient Care Network, and Dr. Couey is the treatment center as part of a management agreement with Hazelden Betty Ford. where he is a senior leader. Dr, Couey succeeds Javier Ley, DPC, who is now leading the Hazelden Betty Ford treatment center in Naples, Fla.

"I am excited to join a great team at a world-class facility, and grateful for the opportunity to help more individuals and families heal in this wonderful community," Dr, Couey said.

INTEGRIS Health Arcadia Trails offers a state-of-the-art full continuum of care from residential treatment to outpatient services to help people learn how to move from clinical management to a thriving, self-directed recovery. The facility. located at 4851 INTEGRIS Parkway in Edmond, is in-network with most insurances. Call 405-216-2500 or toll-free at 844-817-6625 to start the admission process.