Hazelden Betty Ford Expands Family and Children's Program with Trauma-Informed Care Integration

Center City and Plymouth, MN; Rancho Mirage, CA; Newberg, OR; and Denver, CO — [May 29, 2025] — Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation, the nation's leading nonprofit provider of addiction and mental health care, is proud to announce a significant expansion of its Family and Children's Program. This initiative will integrate trauma-informed care as a foundational element, reinforcing its commitment to treating the whole person and the whole family.

"One of the most powerful ways we can support our patients and strengthen their long-term recovery is by including the people who love them—their families," said Danielle Kretman, executive director of the National Center for Family & Children at Hazelden Betty Ford. "We're taking steps to integrate families more fully into our care model, not as an add-on, but as a core element of how we help people heal."

Research consistently shows that when families are involved in treatment, patients stay longer, build stronger support systems, and are less likely to return to substance use. This expansion reflects Hazelden Betty Ford's evidence-based approach and its belief that recovery is not something we experience alone.

As longtime Trustee and family advocate Susan Ford Bales eloquently stated:

"Lasting recovery from substance use disorder isn't a solitary journey; it's a shared path where families walk alongside their loved ones—and grow themselves. Their understanding, their presence, their belief—and their own healing—aren't just comforts. They are active forces in recovery, essential threads in the tapestry of sustained healing and renewed life."

Key elements of the expansion include:

Trauma-informed tools and supports : New resources to help staff confidently engage families in care with sensitivity to trauma.

: New resources to help staff confidently engage families in care with sensitivity to trauma. Integrated care coordination : Enhanced collaboration between counselors, family services, and mental health professionals.

: Enhanced collaboration between counselors, family services, and mental health professionals. Pilot programs : Launching at the Betty Ford Center in Rancho Mirage, Calif. (day treatment), Plymouth, Minn. (residential), and Bellevue, Wash (outpatient) to provide regular family engagement and standardized services.

: Launching at the Betty Ford Center in Rancho Mirage, Calif. (day treatment), Plymouth, Minn. (residential), and Bellevue, Wash (outpatient) to provide regular family engagement and standardized services. Co-occurring capable modules: New programming that weaves family work into treatment for individuals with co-occurring mental health conditions.

This initiative is a collaborative effort among Hazelden Betty Ford's Family and Children's Services, Recovery Services, Mental Health, and the Butler Center for Research. It builds on decades of leadership in family-centered care and reflects the organization's ongoing evolution to meet the complex needs of patients and their loved ones.

"We know how complex and demanding this work can be," said Jenni Scott, clinical director of Family Services at Hazelden Betty Ford. "But through it all, it's always about doing what works—and doing it smarter. This is about healing families, improving outcomes, and honoring our legacy by moving it forward."

Hazelden Betty Ford offers in-person one- and three-day family programs at locations in Center City and Plymouth, Minn.; Rancho Mirage, Calif.; and Newberg, Ore. For children affected by a loved one's addiction, Hazelden Betty Ford offers in-person programming over several days in Rancho Mirage, Calif.; Center City, Minn.; and Denver, Colo. Virtual support services for families and children are also available. Thanks to generous benefactors, all family and children's services are provided at no cost, and participants do not need to have a family member in treatment at Hazelden Betty Ford.