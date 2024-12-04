Hazelden Betty Ford Honors the Life and Contributions of Trustee Robert Reifschneider

Center City, Minn (December 4, 2024) – Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation trustee Robert (Rob) E. Reifschneider died on Nov. 19, 2024. Rob was a dedicated member of the organization's Board of Trustees since 2017 and his contributions have left an indelible mark on the organization.

Rob was on the Chairman's Council and the board of the Betty Ford Center for nearly 20 years. He was a beloved member of the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation throughout his tenure.

"Rob's legacy of service, leadership, and compassion will continue to inspire us," said Mary Pat Woodard, chair of the Hazelden Betty Ford Board of Trustees. "On behalf of the entire organization, our thoughts and sympathy are with his wife Donna and his family and loved ones during this difficult time."

"We are so fortunate to have had Rob as a member of the Hazelden Betty Ford family for many years," said Joseph Lee, MD, president and CEO of the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation. "Rob's contributions to our organization and the people we serve are forever part of his profound legacy, and ours."

Robert (Rob) E. Reifschneider is the retired senior vice president of Manchester Tank & Equipment Co., the largest North American manufacturer of propane tanks and cylinders. Owned by his family since 1946, Rob's mother led the company after her husband's death. When she retired, Rob, his brother Darrel, and sister Elaine each had executive roles in the operations of the company. Rob graduated from San Diego State University with a degree in Business Management. Rob is the Founder of the Sigma Chi/Betty Ford Alliance. His community service leadership roles include: Past President of the California Jaycees, Past National Vice President of the U.S. Jaycees, Past President of Western Liquid Gas Association, Past President of Saint Francis Medical Center Foundation in Lynwood California and Past President of Ironwood Country Club in Palm Desert, California. Since 2005 Rob has served the Betty Ford Center as a member of the Chairman's Council, Board of Trustees and is currently chairman of the Betty Ford Center Philanthropy Council.

Rob had an illustrious career that reflected his leadership and dedication. After graduating from San Diego State University with a degree in Business Management, he and his siblings played pivotal roles in their family business, which had been managed by their mother since 1946.

Rob's commitment to community service was extraordinary. His leadership roles included serving as Past President of the California Jaycees, Past National Vice President of the U.S. Jaycees, Past President of Western Liquid Gas Association, and numerous other prestigious positions.

Rob's contributions will be honored at the December Board of Trustees meeting, and at a private ceremony to celebrate his life.