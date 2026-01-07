ST. PAUL, Minn. (January 7, 2026) — The Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation is partnering with HealthPartners to expand access to addiction and mental health care for Medicaid members.

For the first time, HealthPartners Medicaid plans are accepted for Intensive Outpatient Programs (IOP) at Hazelden Betty Ford locations in St. Paul, Maple Grove, Chaska, and at its Center for Teens, Young Adults and Families in Plymouth. The partnership includes both in-person and virtual treatment options, making care more accessible for HealthPartners Medicaid plan members.

"We're excited to partner with Hazelden Betty Ford to meet the needs of our Medicaid members and make high-quality substance-use disorder treatment more accessible," says Dr. Brian Palmer, medical director of behavioral health at HealthPartners. "We are committed to building a mental health and addiction-care ecosystem where there is truly no wrong door for people wanting help, and we encourage HealthPartners Medicaid members in need of addiction or mental health treatment to explore these IOP options at Hazelden Betty Ford."

Hazelden Betty Ford is the nation's leading nonprofit provider of comprehensive behavioral health care, offering a continuum of addiction and mental health treatment services. Hazelden Betty Ford's core treatment philosophy emphasizes a holistic, patient-centered approach grounded in science, compassion, and the lived experience of recovery. Their services include group therapy, individual therapy, mental health care, educational workshops, and mindfulness practices to support long-term recovery and well-being.

"This partnership with HealthPartners is one way we're broadening our banner and opening more doors to high-quality addiction and mental health care for thousands of Minnesotans who rely on Medicaid," says Dr. Joseph Lee, president and CEO of the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation. "Substance use and mental health conditions touch every community, and access should, too. By offering intensive outpatient care in St. Paul, Maple Grove, Chaska and Plymouth, along with virtual options, we're reducing cost and logistical barriers so more Minnesotans can start recovery sooner."