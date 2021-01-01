Twenty-two months after launching the Addiction Alliance of Georgia, partners Emory Healthcare and the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation are pleased to announce the opening of the Emory Addiction Center, a new treatment center in Atlanta.

Made possible by almost $10 million in donations from public and private community partners, the center advances the Alliance’s goal of confronting the state’s addiction and overdose epidemic through addiction-related clinical care, education and research.

The new Emory Addiction Center sits on the campus of Emory University Hospital at Wesley Woods (1821 Clifton Rd NE). It offers outpatient and intensive-outpatient addiction treatment and co-occurring mental health care for adolescents and adults, and welcomed its first patients on June 27. A formal ribbon cutting ceremony is planned for Oct. 26 at 1 p.m.

“We are so grateful to all of the foundations and individuals who made the vision of opening this new treatment center a reality. Their generosity will help save and change lives in this time of tremendous need and for years to come,” said Justine Welsh, MD, medical director of the Addiction Alliance of Georgia and assistant professor in the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at Emory University School of Medicine.

Emory Addiction Center is run by leading U.S. health system Emory Healthcare, with management, training and operations support from Hazelden Betty Ford, the nation's leading nonprofit dedicated to people, families and communities affected by substance use disorders.

The new center’s multidisciplinary treatment team includes board-certified addiction psychiatrists, child psychiatrists, addiction counselors, licensed clinical social workers and psychologists. Its outpatient services—provided both virtually and in-person—include individual and group therapy as well as medication-assisted treatments and family support. Patients will be referred to Hazelden Betty Ford’s national system of care and other treatment centers whenever a higher, residential level of care is needed.

“Opening a new outpatient treatment center is a significant milestone in our multi-phased, collaborative plan to help reduce rates of substance use disorder and improve rates of recovery throughout Georgia,” said Stephen Delisi, MD, medical director for Hazelden Betty Ford’s Enterprise Solutions division and assistant adjunct faculty member at the Hazelden Betty Ford Graduate School of Addiction Studies. “As we celebrate and continue to engage in other initiatives throughout the state, we’re excited to begin looking ahead to longer-range plans, too.

MORE ON THE PARTNERSHIP

Hazelden Betty Ford and Emory Healthcare formed the Addiction Alliance of Georgia in 2020 as a community-based, collaborative enterprise that integrates addiction and mental health care, prevention, research and educational initiatives, and engages partners in a sustained effort to reduce the negative impact of addiction and increase the positive impact of recovery in Georgia communities. In addition to opening the new treatment center, the Alliance has been, and continues to be, engaged in a number of education, outreach and research initiatives, including: