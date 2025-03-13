Community, business support and philanthropy enable a new level of care in the St. Croix Valley

HUDSON, Wis. – (March 13, 2025) – Hazelden Betty Ford, the nation's leading nonprofit provider of comprehensive care for mental health and substance use disorders, is opening a new clinic in Hudson, Wisconsin, to meet the growing needs of the community.

Community members, business partners and media are invited to an open house and ribbon-cutting ceremony:

Thursday, March 20

12 to 2 p.m.

Hazelden Betty Ford

900 Crest View Drive, Suite 120

Hudson, WI 54016

Opening Monday, April 7, the Hudson location is Hazelden Betty Ford's first clinic in Wisconsin and first to launch with a mental health first focus. It will offer the community expanded access to psychiatrists and therapists, as well as integrated care for co-occurring mental health and substance use disorders.

"So often substance use and mental health issues such as anxiety, depression, and trauma go hand-in-hand," said John Engebreth, executive director of Minnesota and Wisconsin outpatient service, and a Hudson native. "We are opening this location to help residents of Western Wisconsin manage these interrelated conditions – all in one place, close to home."

The Hudson clinic was made possible through the generous philanthropic support of the Fred C. and Katherine B. Andersen Foundation, Robert and Heidi Hubbard, the Hubbard Broadcasting Foundation, the Hugh J. Andersen Foundation, Ruth and John Huss, the Ben and Mary Whitney Fund, and the William H. Phipps Foundation.

"Having this level of community support, and the generosity of local philanthropists, means so much to all of us," says Danny Jordan, clinical services manager in Hudson. "We know there is a great need for services, and we're honored to be part of the Hudson community, making care more accessible for those who need it."

The new co-occurring program incorporates published evidence-based therapies such as medication to help curb cravings and support for mental health symptoms. Hudson patients will receive a holistic, personalized approach to health and well-being from a multidisciplinary care team that consists of mental health and addiction counselors, family specialists, nurses, and psychiatrists. Hazelden Betty Ford also provides support and care for families and children to pursue their own journeys of healing.

With a legacy extending more than 75 years, Hazelden Betty Ford serves patients through locations in eight states and nationwide through virtual services. The organization offers a full continuum of addiction and mental health services for people at any stage in their recovery.

"Across our organization, our outcomes are well above the national average," reports Engebreth. "For example, one year after treatment, 74 percent of patients report being sober and 83 percent report no or low cravings. More than 88 percent of patients rate their quality of life as good or better, which is almost 20 percent higher than all adults; and 88 percent of patients rate their general health as good or better, which is similar to those who've never needed treatment."