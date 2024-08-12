Center City, Minn. (August 12, 2024) – Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation, a national leader in addiction treatment and mental health care, today announced the appointment of three new medical directors:

Dr. Christine Wilder, MD, will serve as Medical Director for the Minnesota Region, overseeing medical operations at the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation's flagship campus in Center City, Minnesota, as well as the national Center for Teens, Youth and Families in Plymouth; outpatient clinics in St. Paul, Chaska, Maple Grove; and a future site in Hudson, Wisconsin, slated to open in 2025.

Dr. Teresa Jackson, MD, DFASAM, assumed the role of Medical Director for the California Region earlier this year, leading the esteemed Betty Ford Center in Rancho Mirage, California and its outpatient sites in San Diego and West Los Angeles.

Dr. Lisa M. Adams, MD, FASAM, was promoted into her current position as Medical Director for the Pacific Northwest in May of this year. She has been with the organization for more than four years and previously served as the Associate Medical Director in Newberg, Oregon. She will oversee operations at outpatient sites in Bellevue, Washington and Beaverton, Oregon as well.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Wilder, Dr. Jackson and Dr. Adams to our medical leadership team," said Dr. Alta DeRoo, MD, chief medical officer at Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation. "Their extensive experience and dedication to patient-centered care—to process improvement, efficiency, and program growth—will be invaluable as we continue to provide the highest quality treatment and support for individuals and families struggling with addiction."

About Dr. Christine Wilder:

Board-certified in General and Addiction Psychiatry with 16 years of experience in substance use disorder treatment, Dr. Wilder served as medical director of the Addiction Sciences Division, University of Cincinnati Academic Health System with a focus on the treatment of parent-infant dyads with opioid use disorder. She has more than 50 peer-reviewed research publications, including articles on opioid overdose prevention, treatment disparities in pregnant people with substance use disorders, and treatment retention for pregnant and postpartum people with opioid use disorder.

"I'm honored to join Hazelden Betty Ford's legacy of excellence," said Dr. Wilder. "Seventy-five years of innovation and patient focus is an incredible foundation, and I'm eager to contribute to its future."

About Dr. Teresa Jackson:

Dr. Jackson joins the Betty Ford Center with more than 20 years of experience, both in surgery and addiction medicine. She also has significant leadership experience including serving alongside Chief Medical Officer Dr. DeRoo on the Board of Directors for the American Society of Addiction Medicine (ASAM), where she is the Member Council Chair and part of the Ethics Committee. Dr. Jackson has extensive expertise in addiction medicine and public advocacy and has worked in a variety of organizational settings, serving diverse patient populations, including tribal communities.

"The opportunity to be part of a collaborative team so deeply committed to patient-centered care is truly inspiring," said Dr. Jackson, who has been on-the-job since spring. "In just a few short months, I've been impressed with the depth of my colleagues' compassion and commitment to setting up folks for lifelong recovery."

About Dr. Lisa Adams:

With more than 20 years of clinical and teaching experience, including four years at Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation in Newberg, Oregon, Dr. Adams brings extensive knowledge and leadership expertise to her new role as Medical Director of the Pacific Northwest. Board-certified in both internal and addiction medicine, Dr. Adams has previously served as a full-time hospitalist at Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center, PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center in Oregon and Shannon Medical Center in Texas.

"During the past four years—as both a staff physician and assistant medical director at Hazelden Betty Ford in Newberg—I have seen first-hand the impact of this organization on improving outcomes for patients affected by substance use and mental health conditions," said Dr. Adams. "It is a privilege to work in a place that is viewed as the gold standard for treatment, helping more individuals and their families in their pursuit of lifelong recovery."