Center City, Minn (December 31, 2024) – Susan Ford Bales, daughter of President Gerald R. Ford and Betty Ford, and the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation expressed their profound sorrow over the passing of President Jimmy Carter.

I am deeply saddened with the reality of President Carter's death. In these difficult days following their dad’s passing, my thoughts are with the Carter children – Jack, Chip, Jeff and Amy – and their extended families. As they both mourn their dad and celebrate his life, I pray that they find comfort and peace in knowing that their dad earned mankind's gratitude for his tireless works and exemplary life in service to his country and to countless billions around the world.

The friendship of Dad and President Carter transcended traditional bounds of their respective political philosophies. Their shared values of service, compassion, courage, and friendship were shining beacons of the importance of respecting different opinions and perspectives in service to others, especially those less fortunate among us.

It was a particular source of boundless joy to Mom as she witnessed the decades of work of President and Mrs. Carter in championing mental health treatments and initiatives, including their remarkable efforts for The Betty Ford Center. Their trailblazing advocacy shattered stereotypes and societal fears and led directly to life-changing breakthroughs in the treatments of mental health and substance use disorders.

President Carter's extraordinary contributions to our world cannot be overstated. The lives of all of us - near and far – will be immeasurably enriched for generations to come because Jimmy Carter for a century graced this world.

I, along with the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation, extend my deepest condolences and sympathy to the Carter family.