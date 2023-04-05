Center City, Minn. and Vancouver, BC (April 5, 2023) – The Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation and TELUS Health are pleased to announce a collaboration that will expand access to substance use disorder treatment for people across the United States and Canada.
The collaboration will introduce substance use disorder-specific programming to TELUS Health's AbilitiCBT solution that is currently being used by corporations, health care institutions, and health insurance companies. This internet-based cognitive behavioral therapy program will continue to provide accessible mental health support and will also now provide an innovative "first-step" into early intervention for alcohol and other substance use disorders, ongoing recovery and family support.
"At the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation, we are proud to collaborate with TELUS Health, and their advanced digital health technology suite, to bring our evidence-based programming to their thousands of members in North America," said Dr. Joseph Lee, president and CEO of the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation, the United States' leading nonprofit system of addiction treatment, mental health care, recovery resources and related prevention and education services. "This exchange of expertise—TELUS Health's cutting-edge technology and our evidence-based, clinical wisdom—furthers our mission to provide more individuals with the resources they need to live healthier, more fulfilling lives. We look forward to continuing to work with TELUS Health to provide patients and families with the best possible digital health solutions and services."
The collaboration comes at a critical time. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention notes that excessive alcohol use is responsible for more than 140,000 deaths in the U.S. each year. In Canada, approximately 21.6% of people meet the criteria for substance use disorder during their lifetime, with alcohol use disorder being the most common.
"Addiction is a complex but treatable disease; however, stigma is a significant barrier to prevention and treatment. Collaborating with the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation, a world-renowned, industry-leading organization, demonstrates our commitment to address the addiction crisis unfolding in Canada and the United States," said Paula Allen, Global Leader, Research & Client Insights, TELUS Health. "As organizations, including their leadership, take a more proactive role in supporting the health and wellbeing of their clients and employees, it comes as no surprise that AbilitiCBT is considered by many as fundamental to their service offering. This is because our program can address the full spectrum of mental health, including addiction, from prevention to intervention in efforts to reduce absenteeism, improve productivity and shorten the time employees need to recover. Organizations that invest and adapt to the needs of their clientele's mental health reap rewards."
Together, U.S.-based Hazelden Betty Ford and Canada-headquartered TELUS Health will reach people where and when they need help with next-generation solutions.
Quick facts:
TELUS Health is a global health care leader serving people in more than 160 countries delivering both digital innovation and clinical services to improve total physical, mental and financial health and wellness across the full spectrum of primary and preventative care. By leveraging the power of technology to deliver connected solutions and services both in-person and virtually, TELUS Health is improving access to care and revolutionizing the flow of information while facilitating collaboration, efficiency, and productivity for physicians, pharmacists, health authorities, allied health care professionals, insurers, employers and people globally, progressing its vision of transforming health care and empowering people to live healthier lives.
Our clinical team is composed of renowned and passionate health professionals around the world delivering best-in-class people-centric care to hundreds of thousands of employers, professionals and their families.
For more information, please visit: www.telushealth.com.
The Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation is a force of healing and hope for individuals, families and communities affected by addiction to alcohol and other drugs. As the nation's leading nonprofit provider of comprehensive inpatient and outpatient addiction and mental health care for adults and youth, the Foundation has treatment centers and telehealth services nationwide as well as a network of collaborators throughout health care. Through charitable support and a commitment to innovation, the Foundation is able to continually enhance care, research, programs and services, and help more people. With a legacy that began in 1949 and includes the 1982 founding of the Betty Ford Center, the Foundation today is committed to expanding access to compassionate, evidence-based care and encompasses a graduate school, a publishing division, a research center, recovery advocacy and thought leadership, professional and medical education programs, school-based prevention resources and a specialized program for children who grow up in families with addiction.
Share this Story