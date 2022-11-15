Hear what leading addiction and recovery experts are talking about—addiction trends, topics and challenges as well as research, practices and advances that point the most promising way forward. Author and recovery advocate William C. Moyers serves as host of this thought-provoking interview series, brought to you by the renowned Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation. Listen in on Moyers' conversations with his colleagues who work at the forefront of addiction treatment, recovery and prevention, including noted clinicians, researchers, academics and other thought leaders. With equal parts information and inspiration, Let's Talk Addiction & Recovery opens the door to help, healing and hope.