Let's Talk: Addiction & Recovery Podcasts

Author and recovery advocate William C. Moyers serves as host of this thought-provoking interview series at the forefront of behavioral health.
Males talking

An Award Winning Podcast Series

2021 Healthcare Advertising GOLD Award
2019 Modern Healthcare Marketing Impact GOLD Award
2019 eHealthcare Leadership Award

Hear what leading addiction and recovery experts are talking about—addiction trends, topics and challenges as well as research, practices and advances that point the most promising way forward. Author and recovery advocate William C. Moyers serves as host of this thought-provoking interview series, brought to you by the renowned Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation. Listen in on Moyers' conversations with his colleagues who work at the forefront of addiction treatment, recovery and prevention, including noted clinicians, researchers, academics and other thought leaders. With equal parts information and inspiration, Let's Talk Addiction & Recovery opens the door to help, healing and hope.

Featured guests include clinicians, educators, policymakers and people in recovery
William C. Moyers
William C. Moyers is the vice president of public affairs and community relations for the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation. Moyers carries the messages about addiction, treatment and recovery to audiences across the nation.
