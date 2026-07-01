Hazelden Betty Ford Welcomes New Trustees

CENTER CITY, Minn. (July 1, 2026) – The Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation, the nation's leading nonprofit system of addiction treatment and mental health care, has added two accomplished professionals to its Board of Trustees: Ronan Harty of Davis Polk & Wardwell in New York City and Gregg Eskenazi of Gates Ventures in the Seattle area.

"We are fortunate to have trustees like Ronan and Gregg, whose exceptional knowledge and leadership experience is matched by a deep passion for our mission of healing and hope," said Dr. Joseph Lee, president and CEO of the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation. "The guidance and generous service of our board of trustees is invaluable as we continue to innovate, elevate our services and pursue our vision of empowering recovery and well-being for all."

The new trustees join an organization that has been recognized as a national behavioral health leader for decades, for its substance use and mental health care as well as its education, publishing, research, advocacy, prevention, recovery support and community engagement.

Meet the New Trustees

Ronan Harty is senior counsel at Davis Polk & Wardwell, a leading law firm headquartered in New York City. He specializes in antitrust law and was a partner at the firm from 1994 to 2025. Harty earned his law degree in Ireland at University College Dublin Sutherland School of Law, where he is now an adjunct professor. He also holds a master's degree from the University of Michigan Law School in Ann Arbor. Prior to his 40 years with Davis Polk & Wardwell, Harty worked at the European Commission in Brussels, Belgium.

In addition to his support for Hazelden Betty Ford, including its outpatient center in Manhattan, Harty is a board member and board secretary at Legal Services NYC, the largest civil legal aid organization in the United States, and has held leadership positions at numerous bar associations, including the American Bar Association. He lives in Brooklyn with his wife and three daughters.

Gregg Eskenazi is an attorney and corporate executive who is the chief operating officer and general counsel—managing information technology, finance and legal affairs—for Gates Ventures, the personal service company of Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. Gates Ventures is headquartered in Kirkland, Wash., and functions as a family office, think tank and venture capital firm. Eskenazi has worked there since 2016 and previously served as general counsel at several private and public companies in the Seattle area and spent more than 10 years in Microsoft's legal department. He has more than three decades of experience bridging law, corporate governance, and venture-backed technology.

Eskenazi holds a law degree from the University of California College of the Law in San Francisco, where he also was an editor of the law journal, and a bachelor's degree in psychology from Reed College in Portland, Ore.

Other Board Changes

Bill Parker, a retired banking executive from Minnesota, and Ruthie Barker, an education leader from Massachusetts, rolled off Hazelden Betty Ford's Board of Trustees this summer, each having served the maximum nine consecutive years. Additionally, former North Dakota first lady Kathryn Burgum resigned in February after eight years, a few months ahead of her appointment to become White House senior adviser for addiction recovery and co-chair of the federal government's Great American Recovery Initiative.

The Complete List

Hazelden Betty Ford trustees represent a wide range of personal and professional experience in fields such as medicine, science, business, philanthropy, technology, law and public service. The full list of trustees is: