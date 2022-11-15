The Hazelden Betty Ford Addiction Research Library was established in 1967 by Dr. Dan Anderson. It is one of the world's leading collections of historical and contemporary addiction-related materials in print.
The Hazelden Betty Ford Addiction Research Library is available to Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation staff and graduate students during open hours, and to unaffiliated researchers by appointment. The librarian is available for research consultations in-person, by phone, by mail or by email.
Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Hazelden Betty Ford Addiction Research Library
Cork Building, CO-4
15245 Pleasant Valley Rd
Center City, MN 55012