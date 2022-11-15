Skip to Main Content
Trending Searches
FOR HELP, CALL
1-866-831-5700
Back to Navigation

Addiction Research Library

The more we collectively know, the better prepared we are to prevent, treat and manage substance use disorders. Discover the addiction resources and tools you need in one of the world’s leading addiction and mental health libraries.
Addiction Library

Find Journal Articles, Government Publications, Media and Books

The Hazelden Betty Ford Addiction Research Library was established in 1967 by Dr. Dan Anderson. It is one of the world's leading collections of historical and contemporary addiction-related materials in print.

Library Hours and Contact Information

The Hazelden Betty Ford Addiction Research Library is available to Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation staff and graduate students during open hours, and to unaffiliated researchers by appointment. The librarian is available for research consultations in-person, by phone, by mail or by email.

Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Hazelden Betty Ford Addiction Research Library
Cork Building, CO-4
15245 Pleasant Valley Rd
Center City, MN 55012

1-651-213-4093
Librarian@hazeldenbettyford.org

Databases

Library Catalog

Ebooks

 Hazelden Pittman Archives

Global Compilation - International

 Global Compilation - United States

 Global Compilation - Data Archives, Surveys, Related Databases

1-866-831-5700