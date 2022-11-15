Find Journal Articles, Government Publications, Media and Books

The Hazelden Betty Ford Addiction Research Library was established in 1967 by Dr. Dan Anderson. It is one of the world's leading collections of historical and contemporary addiction-related materials in print.

Library Hours and Contact Information

The Hazelden Betty Ford Addiction Research Library is available to Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation staff and graduate students during open hours, and to unaffiliated researchers by appointment. The librarian is available for research consultations in-person, by phone, by mail or by email.

Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Hazelden Betty Ford Addiction Research Library

Cork Building, CO-4

15245 Pleasant Valley Rd

Center City, MN 55012

1-651-213-4093

Librarian@hazeldenbettyford.org