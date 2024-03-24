Leading the Way

Recently a small group of impassioned volunteer and staff leaders gathered for inaugural meetings of Hazelden Betty Ford's Leadership Circles. Their charge? Sharing advice and counsel from their own lived experience to inform the future of two initiatives that Hazelden Betty Ford is tackling in a deeper way: Families & Children and Lifelong Recovery. Their efforts will help reach more people with the care, support and advocacy they need and deserve.

"I was inspired to be with a group of individuals from many different backgrounds who all share a common purpose: identifying ways to support people in recovery throughout their lives," said Dr. Chris Keir, a member of the Lifelong Recovery Leadership Circle. In addition to Chris, Logan Denzer, Jim Frey, Debra Glendening, Paul Gossling, Ronan Harty and Ann Highet are serving on the Lifelong Recovery Leadership Circle.

Debby McKenna, who is part of the Families & Children Leadership Circle along with her husband, Tim, added: "As a volunteer, I felt a real sense of belonging—that we are all in this together—to improve experiences for families and children affected by their loved one's addiction." Alongside the McKennas, Sue Anderson, Pat Denzer, Ellie Hurwitz and Paul Zumbro are serving on the Families & Children Leadership Circle.

Leadership Circle members will provide ongoing feedback as the initiatives mature and grow, giving advice on strategic planning and how to reach more individuals, families and communities with Hazelden Betty Ford's life-saving care. They will also work to recruit others in the community to help raise awareness, funding and partnerships for our life-saving mission.

"Together with these relentless, resolute, smart volunteers, who believe in us and belong to our community, we will make the world better for all those who need our care and support," said David Wilke, Hazelden Betty Ford vice president and chief development officer.