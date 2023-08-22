What does long-term recovery look like, and how can Hazelden Betty Ford best support individuals on their recovery journeys? An advisory group has been meeting to address these questions, based on their own lived experience and commitment to innovation.

The group members—Jim Frey, Rob Goldrich, Jeff and Walton Goldring, Chris Keir and MaryPat Woodard (not pictured)—share a passion for recovery and a desire to use their experience and expertise to create the next generation of lifelong recovery and renewal services. Together, they are providing insights, ideas and advice, with the ambitious goal of helping patients, alumni and others thrive in recovery.

Using consumer insights research, landscape/market assessment and concept strategy design, the group is working in partnership with Hazelden Betty Ford subject matter experts to envision bold new ways to advance these services to promote recovery for all.

There are many opportunities like this to give back in meaningful ways. For more information, please reach out by email to Mark Turbak.