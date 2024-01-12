Thanks to You

We're grateful for you and all those who chose to support the lifesaving mission of Hazelden Betty Ford in 2023.



In November, hundreds of supporters stepped up and joined our Giving Tuesday campaign—and more than 162 people gave a first-time gift to take advantage of a generous matching gift from some of our loyal supporters to double their impact! Your generosity allows us to offer vital services to individuals struggling with addiction—and their families. And the outpouring of support helps to smash stigma and remind families that they are not alone.

Earlier in the year:

We celebrated the 20th anniversary of the Colorado Children's Program, made possible over the years by loyal donors. The fantastic team at the Denver-area site has helped thousands of kids find healing and hope over the past two decades. We've cultivated valuable partnerships in the recovery community in Colorado to serve an underserved population: children who have substance use disorder in the home. The Colorado Children's Program is funded entirely by the generosity of donors, with a special thanks to long-time supporters the Daniels Fund; our Board of Trustees chair, MaryPat Woodard; the Anschutz Foundation and El Pomar Foundation.

Also in 2023, we launched the National Center for Families and Children, with a leadership investment from the Diana Davis Spencer Foundation. We are grateful to the Foundation for its visionary support and the continued generosity of many others, which will ensure that families have a parallel pathway to healing, as they cope with a loved one's substance use. This year, we have been busy laying the groundwork to help more families affected by addiction—and in more ways than ever before. These efforts have included new services for family members and kicking off several pilot programs geared to helping family members navigate their loved one's treatment options. All told, we've increased our Family Services by 70% this year. We can't wait to roll these programs out across the organization; stay tuned for more details!

Photo Caption:

At the 20th Anniversary Celebration of the Colorado Children's Program: Honorees (fourth from left) MaryPat Woodard, Sandy Cowden, Michael Maassel and Tabitha Miller from the Harmony Foundation, pictured with staff.

