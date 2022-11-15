Bio

Quyen Ngo, PhD leads research activities at the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation as the executive director of the Butler Center for Research. She earned her PhD in clinical psychology and women's studies at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, where she also completed a post-doctoral research fellowship. Over the past eight years, Dr. Ngo has conducted grant-funded research on the role of substance use in intimate partner violence and technology-enhanced brief interventions for substance use disorders.