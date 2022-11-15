Hazelden Betty Ford has been saving lives and restoring families from substance abuse for more than 70 years. Our addiction treatment experts have developed the field’s most trusted and comprehensive continuum of care—including inpatient and outpatient rehab programs with integrated services for co-occurring addiction and mental health disorders, sober living options and recovery management and resources—in order to provide you with the right level of care to meet your specific needs as you heal and regain your life.

Our Treatment Programs Work

Our scientific, evidence-based treatment methods get results. The majority of patients who discharge from Hazelden Betty Ford residential programs report continuous abstinence from alcohol and other drugs, and demonstrate favorable quality of life scores. Learn more about our treatment outcomes.

We Have the Expertise You Need

At Hazelden Betty Ford treatment centers, each patient is assigned a highly-trained, multidisciplinary care team. Our inpatient programs employ on-site medical doctors, nurses, psychiatrists, psychologists, addiction professionals and case managers who collaborate to continually assess and adjust each individual's treatment plan. Your care providers coordinate care for the best treatment outcomes. In addition, patients can consult with our spiritual care staff, nutritionists and wellness counselors. Our staff are licensed in the disciplines in which they practice.

All inpatient and outpatient addiction treatment professionals who work in our rehab programs are licensed as LADCs (Licensed Alcohol and Drug Counselor), LPCs (Licensed Professional Counselor), CACs (Certified Addictions Counselor), or CCDPs (Certified Co-occurring Disorders Counselor). These professionals have the education, experience and ongoing training to provide expert care.

Our outpatient mental health services are provided by psychiatrists, psychologists, marriage and family therapists and other counselors and specialists who use evidence-based practices and therapies. Outpatient mental health services vary from location to location but generally include individual or group therapy, family therapy, diagnostic assessments and medication management. All Hazelden Betty Ford mental health professionals are licensed and credentialed.

Our Facilities Are Accredited, Licensed and Certified

All Hazelden Betty Ford treatment facilities have been accredited by The Joint Commission, an independent, nonprofit organization that requires accredited treatment providers to deliver quality services and results, demonstrate value and meet industry performance standards. All of our addiction treatment facilities are also licensed in the states where they are located.

The Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation is a member of the National Association of Addiction Treatment Providers (NAATP), an organization that provides leadership, advocacy, training and member support services to ensure the availability and highest quality of addiction treatment.

Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation is LegitScript certified. LegitScript monitors and certifies addiction treatment facilities to ensure addition treatment providers are operating transparently and in compliance with applicable laws and regulations.

All Hazelden Betty Ford facilities are HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996) and 42CFR compliant. HIPAA provides data privacy and security provisions for safeguarding medical information. 42CFR adds an extra layer of protection for medical records related to treatment for substance use disorder. You can be assured your personal health information is secure with us.

We're Committed to Ensuring Patient Satisfaction

Hazelden Betty Ford's addiction treatment centers consistently receive the highest marks in patient satisfaction, as demonstrated by our Press Ganey scores. Press Ganey is an organization that surveys and ranks over 150 residential and outpatient substance abuse treatment centers across the U.S.

We Can Help Your Family, Too

Addiction affects not only you, but your family as well. To help with the healing process, Hazelden Betty Ford offers a unique Family Program, where family members receive education about the disease of addiction along with recovery guidance and support. Our Family Program is available even if you do not have a family member in drug or alcohol treatment at Hazelden Betty Ford. We also offer a Children's Program for kids ages 7-12 who have addiction in the family. The Children's Program provides education and support to help children navigate the challenges of growing up with addiction at home.

We Are In-network with Most Insurance Providers

Hazelden Betty Ford treatment centers are in-network with major insurance companies across the U.S. Our financial services staff will work with you and your insurance company to determine a financial plan that will make treatment possible. For those who qualify, patient aid may also be available to help cover treatment costs. Many insurance providers have deemed Hazelden Betty Ford treatment centers to be "centers of excellence."

Hazelden Betty Ford treatment centers is proud to be recognized by multiple insurance providers for our leadership, best practices, research, support and training in the addiction treatment field, including:

Beacon Health, who recognizes Hazelden Betty Ford as a Select Provider

Aetna, who has named Hazelden Betty Ford an Institute of Quality (IOQ), a special designation for facilities that show excellence in care and a commitment to continuous improvement

Blue Distinction® Specialty Care Provider

We Offer Innovative Post-treatment Services and Resources

Research shows that treatment patients who actively engage in continuing care after rehab are more likely to remain sober. Hazelden Betty Ford's free and exclusive MORE (My Ongoing Recovery Experience) program keeps patients connected with ongoing guidance and help by providing state-of-the art web-based tools, support and fellowship to build a new life in recovery. Following treatment, our patients receive continued guidance from a recovery coach (a licensed addiction counselor) both electronically and by phone to provide encouragement and support.

In addition, our patients and their families can sign up for the Connection program. These services incorporate today's most promising recovery support practices, including:

intensive personal coaching and case management

frequent phone contact with a recovery coach—for patients and designated family members

documented recovery compliance updates

random drug testing for accountability

In addition to these continuing care options, many Hazelden Betty Ford patients stay connected with us through unit reunions, alumni meetings, service opportunities, retreats, workshops and other special events designed for fun and fellowship. The Dan Anderson Renewal Center offers residential, Twelve Step-inspired enrichment opportunities focusing on common issues faced in recovery. Popular retreat topics include forgiveness, spiritual growth, healthy relationships, anger and resentment and meditation. In addition, an intensive educational workshop gives participants the tools to renew and strengthen their daily practice of recovery.

Hazelden Betty Ford is The Industry Leader

Hazelden Betty Ford is singularly focused on addressing the problem of addiction from every aspect, offering solutions, best practices and advancements through advocacy, thought leadership, graduate and professional education, evidence-based prevention curricula and research. Our leadership on industry reform is helping to create standardization and accountability among addiction treatment providers so consumers are protected.

We Believe in You

By choosing us and our world-renown Hazelden Betty Ford model of care, you are investing in the very best opportunity for lifelong recovery from the disease of addiction. Begin your healing journey today. We're here for you, every step of the way.