The Dan Anderson Renewal Center is the place where we can retreat from the world momentarily, immerse ourselves in Twelve Step insights, and emerge with a stronger recovery, a gentle resolve and a keen understanding of life. This is where recovery lives.
Join us for our popular online Twelve Step sessions! These sessions offer history, context and insights into each specific Step. Register for all, a few, or just the Step that interests you most. Links to register are in the list below. Or call 1-800-262-4882.
Our residential units are the chapters in life where recovery takes root. They are communities of incredibly caring people, our connections to whom will last a lifetime. Join Renewal Center Staff and fellow alumni for unit reunions this year. Every reunion includes fellowship with residents, reflection gatherings, group, lectures, and much more. To register, call 1-800-262-4882.
No matter where you are in your recovery, these programs will renew and invigorate your understanding of the 12 Steps and how to apply them to your life. Learn under the trusted, sheltering wisdom of our experts. You are welcome here.
Thanks to a generous donor with a passion for animal-assisted programming, a specially-trained therapy dog named Legend has joined the Dan Anderson Renewal Center (DARC) team.
Legend, a Labradoodle, provides comfort and emotional support for guests at the Dan Anderson Renewal Center, where he attends groups and individual sessions.
Paul Anderson, spiritual care manager, said "the Renewal Center is a place for healing, recharging and reconnecting. Legend is a perfect fit for our family here. To watch the way he attends to our guests in their time of need captures the essence of what I think our grateful alumni had in mind when they so generously gave us all the gift of the Renewal Center!"
The Butler Center for Research recently published a Research Update entitled Animal-Assisted Therapy for Substance Use Disorders.
Dan Anderson Renewal Center rates include programming, meals, lodging and campus amenities. Retreat participants will enjoy a variety of group and speaker sessions, recovery yoga, evening fellowship, healthy meals and access to the pool, fitness center, meditation center and more. There's no extra charge for miracles.
*Prices are subject to change; certain retreats require an additional one-time program fee.
Register as a group of three or more and receive a 15% discount.
Limited financial aid, based on demonstrated need and availability of funds, is available for Renewal Center guests. Request a scholarship application when you call.
A transport vehicle is available for guests who arrive at the Minneapolis/St. Paul airport, bus terminal, or train terminal. Arrangements can be determined when making your Renewal Center reservation. Transportation fees are based on distance traveled.