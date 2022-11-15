Welcome to the Gentle Home of 12 Step Recovery

The Dan Anderson Renewal Center is the place where we can retreat from the world momentarily, immerse ourselves in Twelve Step insights, and emerge with a stronger recovery, a gentle resolve and a keen understanding of life. This is where recovery lives.

Virtual 12 Step Sessions

Join us for our popular online Twelve Step sessions! These sessions offer history, context and insights into each specific Step. Register for all, a few, or just the Step that interests you most. Links to register are in the list below. Or call 1-800-262-4882.

Center City Unit Reunions

Our residential units are the chapters in life where recovery takes root. They are communities of incredibly caring people, our connections to whom will last a lifetime. Join Renewal Center Staff and fellow alumni for unit reunions this year. Every reunion includes fellowship with residents, reflection gatherings, group, lectures, and much more. To register, call 1-800-262-4882.

Tiebout: March 16–19

Shoemaker: April 20–23

Simmons/Simpson: June 15-18

Dia Linn: July 20–23

Cronin/Cork: August 17–20

Promises: September 7–10

Lilly/Jellinek/Osborne: September 21–24

Silkworth: October 19–22

In-Person Recovery Retreats



No matter where you are in your recovery, these programs will renew and invigorate your understanding of the 12 Steps and how to apply them to your life. Learn under the trusted, sheltering wisdom of our experts. You are welcome here.