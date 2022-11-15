Skip to Main Content
Trending Searches
FOR HELP, CALL
1-866-831-5700
Back to Navigation

The Renewal Center for Healing and Recovery from Addiction

15251 Pleasant Valley Road Center City, MN 55012-0011
Get Directions
The old man and his son are walking in the park. A man hugs his elderly father. They are happy and smiling

Welcome to the Gentle Home of 12 Step Recovery

The Dan Anderson Renewal Center is the place where we can retreat from the world momentarily, immerse ourselves in Twelve Step insights, and emerge with a stronger recovery, a gentle resolve and a keen understanding of life. This is where recovery lives.

Virtual 12 Step Sessions

Join us for our popular online Twelve Step sessions! These sessions offer history, context and insights into each specific Step. Register for all, a few, or just the Step that interests you most. Links to register are in the list below. Or call 1-800-262-4882.

Center City Unit Reunions

Our residential units are the chapters in life where recovery takes root. They are communities of incredibly caring people, our connections to whom will last a lifetime. Join Renewal Center Staff and fellow alumni for unit reunions this year. Every reunion includes fellowship with residents, reflection gatherings, group, lectures, and much more. To register, call 1-800-262-4882.

  • Tiebout: March 16–19
  • Shoemaker: April 20–23
  • Simmons/Simpson: June 15-18
  • Dia Linn: July 20–23
  • Cronin/Cork: August 17–20
  • Promises: September 7–10
  • Lilly/Jellinek/Osborne: September 21–24
  • Silkworth: October 19–22

In-Person Recovery Retreats

No matter where you are in your recovery, these programs will renew and invigorate your understanding of the 12 Steps and how to apply them to your life. Learn under the trusted, sheltering wisdom of our experts. You are welcome here.

 

Meet Legend

Thanks to a generous donor with a passion for animal-assisted programming, a specially-trained therapy dog named Legend has joined the Dan Anderson Renewal Center (DARC) team.

Legend, a Labradoodle, provides comfort and emotional support for guests at the Dan Anderson Renewal Center, where he attends groups and individual sessions.

Paul Anderson, spiritual care manager, said "the Renewal Center is a place for healing, recharging and reconnecting. Legend is a perfect fit for our family here. To watch the way he attends to our guests in their time of need captures the essence of what I think our grateful alumni had in mind when they so generously gave us all the gift of the Renewal Center!"

The Butler Center for Research recently published a Research Update entitled Animal-Assisted Therapy for Substance Use Disorders.

Dan Anderson Renewal Center rates include programming, meals, lodging and campus amenities. Retreat participants will enjoy a variety of group and speaker sessions, recovery yoga, evening fellowship, healthy meals and access to the pool, fitness center, meditation center and more. There's no extra charge for miracles.

  • $293/person per night includes a double-occupancy room, programming and meals
  • $415/night includes a private room, programming and meals

*Prices are subject to change; certain retreats require an additional one-time program fee.

Register as a group of three or more and receive a 15% discount.

Limited financial aid, based on demonstrated need and availability of funds, is available for Renewal Center guests. Request a scholarship application when you call.

A transport vehicle is available for guests who arrive at the Minneapolis/St. Paul airport, bus terminal, or train terminal. Arrangements can be determined when making your Renewal Center reservation. Transportation fees are based on distance traveled.

  • Complimentary wireless internet access
  • In-room coffeemaker (upon request)
  • Computer kiosks
  • Iron/ironing board
  • Washer and dryer
  • In room safes
  • Hair dryer (upon request)
  • Campus fitness center, pool, track and outdoor trails

  • Big Book, 12 & 12 or NA Basic Text
  • Notebook
  • Exercise clothes for yoga, gym, and swimming
  • Shoes and hat to walk the trails
  • Toiletries, including shampoo
  • Your own pillow if you prefer

Renewal Center Presenters

Joseph Caravella

Joseph Caravella earned his Master's Degree in Addiction Counseling from the Hazelden Betty Ford Graduate School of Addiction Studies in 2013, for which he would later serve as adjunct faculty. Joe is a licensed alcohol and drug counselor who has been working in residential care since 2014. An esteemed lecturer, public speaker, and educator; but more importantly, a seeker of truth and communion with the Divine.

Joseph Caravella

Richard Choate

Richard Choate is currently an adjunct instructor with the Hazelden Betty Ford Graduate School of Addiction Studies. He has also worked with Hazelden Publishing in the development of products focused on Twelve Step recovery and living skills. Richard brings 45 years of theater and presentation experience to every workshop. He is passionate about recovery from addiction and in bringing a message of hope and possibilities.

Richard Choate

Ben Connelly

Ben Connelly is a Soto Zen Buddhist priest and dharma heir with 20 years' experience in the Twelve Step community. Author of Inside the Grass Hut, he travels across the United States teaching Zen and secular mindfulness.

Ben Connelly

Beverly Conyers

Beverly Conyers, MA, has been writing about addiction, recovery, and the process of change since 2003, after discovering that her 20-year-old daughter was addicted to heroin. In her newest book, Find Your Light: Practicing Mindfulness to Recover from Anything (November 2019), Beverly explores how mindfulness can strengthen recovery.

Beverly Conyers

Donald Elverd

Donald Elverd, PsyD, LP, has been a senior staff psychologist with the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation for 26 years. He was a sergeant with the 25th Infantry Division in Vietnam. He spent two years in army hospitals due to injury, and he has practiced a program of recovery for the last 44 years.

Donald Elverd

Russell Forrest

Russell Forrest, MA, worked and trained with Hazelden for nearly 20 years. After that, he served as Program Director of Sunshine Coast Health Centre in British Columbia. Russell currently works as a therapist in the Toronto-based Bellwood sex addiction treatment program. He is co-author of Childhood Sexual Abuse: A Survivor's Guide for Men, and has written a study guide to the book, Alcoholics Anonymous. Russell's belief that "our stories tell us what we need to do," is a cornerstone of his clinical work. He currently resides in Nova Scotia, miles and years from his birthplace of New York City. Rusell regards his walk on the sober side of life as his greatest accomplishment.

Russell Forrest

Deborah R. Goldberg

Deborah R. Goldberg, ThD, has been practicing in the field of psychology for over 25 years and is in private practice in Minnesota. She is a keynote speaker and trainer with an eclectic approach. Her current certifications and training include: Brain Spotting, Certified Healing Touch Practitioner, Certified Reiki Master, EMDR Level I & II, EFT (Emotional Freedom Technique) Executive Coaching, Advanced Clinical Hypnotherapy and three levels of Mediation.

Deborah R. Goldberg

Mary Hayes Grieco

Mary Hayes Grieco is a respected spiritual teacher based in the Twin Cities, Minnesota. Author of Unconditional Forgiveness and The New Kitchen Mystic, Mary works as an intuitive counselor and coach at The Well Healing Arts Center in Minneapolis.

Mary Hayes Grieco

Darel Grothaus

Darel Grothaus is an addiction and recovery counselor working with patients at Hazelden Betty Ford in Newberg, Oregon. Darel is also a popular speaker, spending the past 20 years leading lectures, weekend retreats and intensive workshops focused on the specific work of Dr. Carl Jung and Debbie Ford, which focuses on the holistic integration of the darker and golden aspects of our individual and collective human shadows.

Darel Grothaus

Herb K.

Herb K. was given the gift of freedom from alcohol February 21, 1984.  As a result of the application of the Twelve Steps as contained "precisely" in the AA Big Book he experienced a profound spiritual awakening in 1988. Since then he has been very involved in carrying the message of recovery through presentations, facilitating workshops, and leading retreats.

Herb K.

Don Karsky

Don Karsky, a former addiction counselor, is a drum circle facilitator with more than 50 years of drumming experience. He has facilitated drum circles for Hazelden, the Minnesota Association of Resources for Recovery and Chemical Health, and the National Rural Institute on Alcohol and Drug Abuse.

Don Karsky

Julie Karsky

Julie Karsky, yoga instructor at the Dan Anderson Renewal Center, is certified in all levels of YogaFit. She teaches "yoga for recovery," young children, elders, first-timers, experienced practitioners and those with chronic pain, sharing an extraordinary level of love and light.

Julie Karsky

Lisa Marini

Lisa Marini, CBHC is a Brain Based Coach, Certified Hypnotherapist, Neurosculpting® Facilitator, Brainspotting Therapist, and an Integrative Nutrition Health Coach. Lisa is dedicated to bringing an understanding of the brain and the critical role it plays in every area of life, including addiction recovery, goal setting and stress relief. Marini founded her Brain Based Coaching practice with the mission to aid individuals in recovery, health, performance, relationships and personal development.

Lisa Marini

Kathy McCauley

Kathy McCauley, MA, is a renewal specialist at the Dan Anderson Renewal Center. She leads recovery retreats around the United States, and is the founder and spiritual director for Threads of Spirituality.

Kathy McCauley

Bob Navarra

Bob Navarra, PsyD, LMFT, MAC, is a popular presenter at couple workshops and professional conferences, he has trained therapists nationally and internationally on his research-based relational model of recovery. Publication credits include numerous articles on Gottman Method Couples Therapy and on couple recovery.

Bob Navarra

Marty O.

Marty O., LADC, is an addiction counselor with the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation. He helped develop the day treatment outpatient program in Center City, Minnesota and is passionate about helping others on their recovery journey. Prior to his career in addiction counseling, Marty worked as a motivator and trainer.

Marty O.

Bill Schaberg

Bill Schaberg is a scholar and a rare book dealer from Fairfield, Connecticut. His first book, The Nietzsche Canon, was published by the University of Chicago Press in 1995. His most recent work, Writing the Big Book: The Creation of A.A., was released by Central Recovery Press in November of 2019.

Bill Schaberg

René Sternau

René Sternau, PsyD, is a licensed psychologist and marriage and family therapist with a private practice in Minneapolis, Minnesota. René previously served as director of Family Care and Counseling at the Johnson Institute. René specializes in addressing emotional, physical and sexual shame, focusing on healing wounds in both individual lives and in relationships, and he is a national speaker on team building, resilience, parenting and relationships.

René Sternau

Sara Stromberg

Sara Stromberg is a dedicated member of the recovery community. She is passionate about helping people.

Sara Stromberg

Annetta M. Sutton

Annetta M. Sutton, MA, AAPC, is the founder of Five Point Consulting. She brings more than 25 years’ experience in recovery, leadership, and spiritual counseling. Her professional life includes work in the private and public sectors as an educator, author, and speaker. She is the author of Catholic Alcoholic: A Witness to Addiction and Redemption, and she has developed several grief programs for children and adults.

Annetta M. Sutton

Sandra Swenson

Sandra Swenson is the author of The Joey Song: A Mother's Story of Her Son's AddictionTending Dandelions: Honest Meditations for Mothers with Addicted Children; the Readings for Moms of Addicts app and Just Dandy: Living with Heartache and Wishes. She is a voice for moms who live in the place where love and addiction meet.

Sandra Swenson

Teesie Vallero

Teesie Vallero currently holds a private practice at The Well Healing Arts Center in Minneapolis where she serves as a Reiki Master and offers coaching in the arenas of forgiveness and grief. Teesie also works with The Midwest Institute for Forgiveness Training and was a renewal specialist at the Dan Anderson Renewal Center for more than 10 years.

Teesie Vallero

Fran Williams

Fran Williams, PsyD, LP, LMFT, is a clinician, educator, and senior psychologist for the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation, where she works with individuals, couples, families, and groups. She is an adjunct professor at the Hazelden Betty Ford Graduate School of Addiction Studies in Center City, Minnesota, and St. Mary's University in Minneapolis, as well as a member of the Minnesota Psychoanalytic Society and Institute.

Fran Williams
1-866-831-5700