Addiction & Recovery Guides

Addiction can be confusing, overwhelming, and personal—for individuals, families, and communities. Hazelden Betty Ford’s Addiction & Recovery Guides are designed to provide clear, evidence‑based answers to some of the most common questions people ask about substance use disorders, treatment, and recovery.

Each guide is developed or reviewed by licensed clinicians and medical experts, using the latest research and decades of real‑world experience treating addiction as a chronic, treatable condition.